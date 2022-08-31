ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It

Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope makes first ever detection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system

NASA's James Webb telescope has detected carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time. The discovery is important because it suggests the $10 billion (£7.4 billion) observatory may be able to detect and measure the gas in the thinner atmospheres of smaller, rocky planets that could host life.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Coral Reef#3d Printing#Formlabs#Sla#Sls
The Independent

Scientists finally locate mysterious, missing material in space

Scientists have finally located mysterious, missing material that appeared to have disappeared in space.When stars are growing, there is plenty of carbon monoxide around. It glows brightly in the protoplanetary disks where new worlds begin life, and scientists can easily find it.But much of it is missing, scientists have found over recent years. When scientists calculate how much carbon monoxide should be in those disks, and compare it with actual observations, something does not seem to add up.But scientists appear to have solved the mystery. The missing material has been hiding, in ice formations within the disks themselves, researchers...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Interesting Engineering

Scientists create nanodiamonds from plastic bottles

Researchers have discovered that "diamond rain," unique precipitation that has long been speculated to occur on icy giant planets, may occur more frequently than previously believed. To learn more about the circumstances on the icy giant planets Neptune and Uranus, a group of researchers from Germany and France has created...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Space station research contributes to navigation systems for moon voyages

On its mission to the Moon, NASA's Orion spacecraft is designed to use NASA's Near Space Network and Deep Space Network to navigate. But if the craft loses communication with the ground or the Networks, crews can use a backup autonomous navigation system known as Optical Navigation (OpNav). This system analyzes images of the Moon or Earth taken from the spacecraft to determine its position relative to either of those two bodies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: Used Electron engine gets retested; Canadian spaceport is a go

Welcome to Edition 5.09 of the Rocket Report! Another week, and we have another attempt at launching the Space Launch System rocket. I'm looking forward to what is hopefully a clean countdown and smooth liftoff of NASA's large rocket on Saturday afternoon from the Florida space coast. No matter what happens, I'll do my best to keep you on top of the situation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy