Elle
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Rekindling Their Relationship
How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob. Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk split in 2019 after four years together, but a source close to the couple has suggested they may be considering a reconciliation. The former couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and have allegedly been discussing more children together, Page Six reports.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Elle
Rihanna Stopped to Help Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Girl's Night Out
On Thursday night, Rihanna enjoyed a girl's evening with her friends at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe in New York City, and someone at the scene said the billionaire beauty mogul stopped to help staffers clean up. The group had asked the restaurant to stay open past their closing time so they could grab something to eat.
Elle
Florence Pugh Wears Off-the-Shoulder Body Suit to Venice Film Festival Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'
On Monday, Florence Pugh walked the red carpet for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival wearing a dramatic body suit, with an off-the-shoulder design featuring over-sized puffed sleeves and a gorgeous long train that swept behind her as she posed. The train framed her bare legs, which were lengthened by a pair of black pointed high heels. The sheer black material for the ensemble was studded with sparkling crystals.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Elle
Adele Wins Her First Emmy and Is Only One Award Away From EGOT
On Saturday night, musical artist Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special One Night Only. This means the award-winning song writer is one step closer to EGOT status. She now has an Emmy, several Grammys, and an Oscar. All Adele needs now is a Tony and she'll have the full collection and join the elite group of artists who have managed to win all four.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Seen Kissing While Out In Los Angeles
On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent a day out with Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme in Los Angeles. Affleck and J.Lo walked with their arms wrapped around one another, looking very in love just weeks after their second wedding ceremony on Affleck's estate in Georgia. The couple were completely absorbed in each other as they talked, laughed, and stopped to kiss.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching White Looks to Nobu Dinner Date In Malibu
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night at Nobu in Malibu wearing matching ensembles in tan and white. Lopez wore a summery long-sleeved dress in white with a drawstring waist. She carried a tan and black Christian Dior tote purse and wore red sandals that just peeked out from under the hem of her flowing skirt. She had her hair swept back into a bun, which loose tussled pieces around her face, and wore a small pendant and some rings on her hands.
Elle
Zendaya Wears Button Down That Plays Peekaboo With Her Abs While In NYC
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. On Saturday, Zendaya continued to enjoy her trip to New York City, going on a shopping trip through Soho's Acne Studios store in a stylish ensemble that flashed a peek of her abs through the open half of her button down. The actress paired the blue-and-white striped shirt with a dark navy blazer fitted with silver collar details and a pair of loose faded jeans.
