ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Albania#Extradition#Turkey#Web3#Turkish#Interpol
zycrypto.com

Russia To Legalize Crypto For Cross-Border Settlements

Russia’s famed antagonism towards cryptocurrencies is slowly fading away as the transcontinental country appears to be softening its legislative approach to the asset class. In a recent highlight of events, Russia’s Ministry of Finance and Central Bank are looking to approve the use of crypto for cross-border payments.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy