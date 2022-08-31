ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

See here: DOJ releases photo of ‘classified’ docs at Trump’s home; accuses him of trying to hide them

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Us Navy#Iran#Fbi#The National Archives#The Office
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia ‘alarmed’ at lack of US visas to attend UN General Assembly

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations has said it’s “alarming” that no one from the 56-member Russian advance team and delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has received a U.S. entry visa to attend a UN General Assembly debate in New York later this month.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran using surveillance cameras to identify women breaking hijab rule

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An Iranian official says footage from surveillance cameras in public places such as subways will be used to help identify and fine women who fail to adhere to the country’s mandatory hijab rule. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Ambassador to Russia steps down after concluding assignment, leaves Moscow

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has completed his assignment as envoy to Moscow and has departed the Russian capital, the embassy said on September 4. Elizabeth Rood will serve as charge d’affaires at the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden administration to refocus Afghan resettlement efforts in US

The Biden administration announced Thursday it would refocus its efforts to resettle vulnerable Afghans in the United States, emphasizing existing immigration pathways in a new long-term operation dubbed “Operation Enduring Welcome.”. Starting Oct. 1., the administration will resettle Afghans who fall into one of three categories: family members of...
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden weighing actions to curb US investment in China technology

The Biden administration is considering moves that would restrict U.S. investment in Chinese technology companies amid growing tensions between the United States and China, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment curbs taking shape would likely come as an executive order to be signed by President Joe Biden...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy