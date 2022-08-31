See here: DOJ releases photo of ‘classified’ docs at Trump’s home; accuses him of trying to hide them

Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Russia ‘alarmed’ at lack of US visas to attend UN General Assembly
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations has said it’s “alarming” that no one from the 56-member Russian advance team and delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has received a U.S. entry visa to attend a UN General Assembly debate in New York later this month.
In Pa. visit, Trump attacks Biden for ‘vicious, hateful and divisive’ address
Former President Donald Trump forcefully hit back at President Joe Biden on Saturday night, saying the Democrat’s recent address in Philadelphia was “the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens.”. “He’s an enemy of the state,” Trump told a...
Iran using surveillance cameras to identify women breaking hijab rule
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An Iranian official says footage from surveillance cameras in public places such as subways will be used to help identify and fine women who fail to adhere to the country’s mandatory hijab rule. In...
US Ambassador to Russia steps down after concluding assignment, leaves Moscow
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has completed his assignment as envoy to Moscow and has departed the Russian capital, the embassy said on September 4. Elizabeth Rood will serve as charge d’affaires at the...
Russian opposition politician handed 15-day jail term for equating Soviet and Nazi regimes
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian opposition politician Leonid Gozman has been handed a 15-day jail term on a charge of equating Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany. The Tver district court in Moscow handed down the ruling on August 30,...
Biden administration to refocus Afghan resettlement efforts in US
The Biden administration announced Thursday it would refocus its efforts to resettle vulnerable Afghans in the United States, emphasizing existing immigration pathways in a new long-term operation dubbed “Operation Enduring Welcome.”. Starting Oct. 1., the administration will resettle Afghans who fall into one of three categories: family members of...
Biden weighing actions to curb US investment in China technology
The Biden administration is considering moves that would restrict U.S. investment in Chinese technology companies amid growing tensions between the United States and China, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment curbs taking shape would likely come as an executive order to be signed by President Joe Biden...
