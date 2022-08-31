ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I have had a little setback - disappointing': Callum Wilson expresses his frustration after suffering a hamstring injury during Newcastle's 3-3 draw with Man City, which could keep the striker on the sidelines for another two weeks

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has expressed his frustration with the hamstring injury that has stalled his strong start to the new Premier League campaign.

Wilson limped off midway through his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City earlier this month and is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least two more weeks.

The 30-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live's The Footballer's Football Podcast: 'I have a had a little setback - disappointing because I felt like I had found my form and rhythm.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSf6Z_0hcjZE3Y00
Callum Wilson (above) has expressed his frustration at the hamstring injury he suffered

Wilson scored in his side's opening day of the season win over Nottingham Forest and again against City before hobbling off after 70 minutes.

He added: 'It's frustrating because you do everything right - the ultimate professional.

'There are probably not many people in the dressing room that are more professional than myself - the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover.

'That's the most frustrating thing - you're putting your heart and soul into making sure you stay there. A little setback - it's fine - but I've had to put it into perspective.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30V5Cd_0hcjZE3Y00
The 30-year-old scored against Manchester City before being forced off with the injury 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'When I saw the net shaking, it gave me goosebumps': Overjoyed Antony reflects on his debut goal for Manchester United in win over Arsenal and explains his 'big cat' celebration at Old Trafford

Manchester United's new forward Antony has described the 'goosebumps' he got from scoring on his Red Devils debut at Old Trafford. The Brazilian curled in the opening goal as United beat league leaders Arsenal 3-1, a result that took Erik ten Hag's side up to fifth. It was an excellent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Does size really matter? 'Vertically challenged' Lisandro Martinez wins as many of his aerial duels as any of his defensive partners at Man United, despite being the shortest centre back in the Premier League and written off by Graeme Souness

Diminutive centre back Lisandro Martinez is rising to the challenge of the Premier League and has won as many of his aerial duels and tackles in the early stages of the season as any other Manchester United defender. At just 5ft 9ins, Martinez is the shortest centre back in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Non-league Yeovil Town launch an investigation after footage emerges of abhorrent racist chants aimed at York City's Lenell John-Lewis as he took a penalty during National League match

Yeovil Town have launched an investigation into discriminatory chanting during Saturday's National League fixture against York after footage emerged of racist chants being aimed at Lennell John-Lewis. The video shows John-Lewis lining up to take a penalty when audio can be heard of fans making monkey-like noises towards the player.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Hamstring Injury#Nottingham Forest
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits his relationship with Neymar has 'warmer and colder' moments amid a reported feud between the two PSG stars, but says he has 'a lot of respect' for the Brazilian forward

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has said he has 'a lot of respect' for his teammate Neymar, despite reports of a feud between the two. Mbappe's relationship with the Brazilian star is understood to have become strained since Lionel Messi arrived in Paris last year. The pair argued on the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rank outsider with 200-1 odds Lizzie Jean backed to hold her own by trainer Ivan Furtado, despite being 'thrown into deep water' at Cazoo St Leger in Doncaster

Trainer Ivan Furtado says rank outsider Lizzie Jean will not disgrace herself in Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster despite her 200-1 odds. The daughter of Nathaniel, who only cost 5,000gns, has yet to race on turf and secured her second win in five races when storming to a seven-and-a-half-length win on the all-weather in a modest handicap at Southwell.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

578K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy