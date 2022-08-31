News and Press Releases
(Fayetteville, N.C.) – City of Fayetteville government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 to observe the Labor Day holiday. Below are holiday schedules for City services.
- Main police station Front Lobby and Records Unit at 467 Hay Street will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
- Many police reports can be filed or obtained online at faypd.com.
- Report suspicious activity to 911.
- Send anonymous tips to help solve crimes to Crimestoppers or by calling (910) 483-TIPS or visit p3tips.com.
Solid Waste Division
- Monday’s garbage and yard waste will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
- Monday’s recycling will be collected on Monday, Sept. 5.
Fayetteville Regional Airport
- Airport Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
- All other Airport operations will continue as regularly scheduled.
- For questions on travel and/or flight schedules, travelers should contact their airline directly.
- Visit flyfay.com for airline contact information or to make reservations.
Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST)
- FAST services will operate 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR)
- FCPR pools and splash pads will be open to the public on Monday, Sept. 5.
- All other FCPR facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
- Parks, trails and open green space areas will remain accessible to the public.
- FCPR facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
