News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – City of Fayetteville government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 to observe the Labor Day holiday. Below are holiday schedules for City services.

  • Main police station Front Lobby and Records Unit at 467 Hay Street will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
  • Many police reports can be filed or obtained online at faypd.com.
  • Report suspicious activity to 911.
  • Send anonymous tips to help solve crimes to Crimestoppers or by calling (910) 483-TIPS or visit p3tips.com.

Solid Waste Division

  • Monday’s garbage and yard waste will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
  • Monday’s recycling will be collected on Monday, Sept. 5.

Fayetteville Regional Airport

  • Airport Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
  • All other Airport operations will continue as regularly scheduled.
  • For questions on travel and/or flight schedules, travelers should contact their airline directly.
  • Visit flyfay.com for airline contact information or to make reservations.

Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST)

  • FAST services will operate 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR)

  • FCPR pools and splash pads will be open to the public on Monday, Sept. 5.
  • All other FCPR facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
  • Parks, trails and open green space areas will remain accessible to the public.
  • FCPR facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

