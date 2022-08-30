Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Labor Day reminder: Trash pickup will be a day behind next week
If you live in the city of Tuscaloosa, the Labor Day holiday is gonna affect your trash pickup. Garbage, trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day next week beginning Monday, Sept. 5. Monday routes will be collected Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday routes will be collected Wednesday, Sept. 7.
wvua23.com
New businesses brace for their first football weekend
College football season is finally here. If you were out and about around town Friday, you probably experienced the hustle and bustle that comes along with it. Like all of us, these local businesses are bracing for the influx of people rolling into Title Town for the weekend. Palmer Clothing,...
wvua23.com
Now that kids are back in school, illnesses are spiking
It happens every year. As soon as school is back in session and students are mingling, there’s always a spike in people getting sick. MedCenter’s North River location is one of many urgent care centers around Tuscaloosa County seeing more sick patients. MedCenter Urgent Care Medical Director Chris...
wvua23.com
Search is on for man wanted in Hale County theft, Mississippi murder charges
West Alabama authorities are searching for a Mississippi man suspected of vehicular theft in Hale County on Thursday and wanted on murder charges in Mississippi. The Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are issuing an advisory to the public regarding Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa National Airport granted $4.2 M for improvements
The Tuscaloosa National Airport has $4.2 million for new improvements this week, thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration. Earlier this week, the Tuscaloosa Airport Advisory Committee met with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the Economic Development Authority for a discussion on the progress toward bringing commercial service back to TPL, and that FAA grant will go a long way toward making that happen.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools looks at raising pay for coaches, some teachers
Tuscaloosa City Schools is looking at making its system more enticing for athletic coaches and extracurricular teachers, and the answer is easy: More money. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Tuscaloosa City School Board discussed a potential pay increase for athletic coaches and extracurricular teachers. Board officials said they’ve compared TCS salaries to other systems and wanted to make themselves more competitive for potential new coaches and teachers.
Comments / 0