Santa Maria, CA

Route 8 Service Expansion

Santa Maria, California
 3 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

August 31, 2022

In line with continuing to expand mobility options within the Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) service area, SMRT will be introducing an additional service change to bus Route 8 starting in September.

Specifically, Route 8 will now serve the County Jail located on Black Road on weekends only. Weekend service hours are from 8:45 a.m. to 6:13 p.m. The goal is provided transportation options for families during jail visitation periods and which is considered vital in the rehabilitation process.

For more information about SMRT including routs and fares, see www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.RideSMRT.org, or call (805) 928-5624.

Department: Public Works / Transit Division

Contact Person: Gamaliel Manager, Transit Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2480

Email Address: ganguiano@cityofsantamaria.org

