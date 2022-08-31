ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand

Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
On3.com

Recruiting update on 5-star Baye Fall

Baye Fall has been a five-star mainstay since On3’s inception. The 6-foot-10 center uses his lanky, wirey frame and non-stop motor to consistently find production on the floor. Fall is On3’s No. 9 player in the 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-10 center had good summer on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit....
ClutchPoints

Oregon football: 4 bold predictions for Ducks in 2022 season opener vs Georgia

The Oregon football program has endured many changes in this college football offseason. Those changes and their impact will be tested in the 2022 season opener against the Georgia football juggernaut. Notre Dame versus Ohio State might be the biggest game of Week 1, but Oregon versus Georgia is right behind it. Let’s make some […] The post Oregon football: 4 bold predictions for Ducks in 2022 season opener vs Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
