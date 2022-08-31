Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hoosierhuddle.com
What Worked, What Did Not For the Hoosiers in the Win Over Illinois
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 23-20 on Friday night in Bloomington. Getting the win was the most important thing for a Hoosier program that was riding an eight-game losing streak and coming off a 2-10 (0-9) season. Let’s take a look at what worked for IU and what didn’t.
hoosierhuddle.com
Calm and Collected Connor Bazelak Ignites IU's Offense at the Right Time
Connor Bazelak trotted out for the first time as Indiana quarterback as Illinois opened up the season Friday night. The Indiana offense has yet another new play caller as new offensive coordinator Walt Bell made his Hoosiers debut. Head coach Tom Allen decided not to tell the media following fall...
hoosierhuddle.com
Game Day Primer: Indiana vs. Illinois
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) What: Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FS1 and can be heard on the IU Radio Network. Picks For Tonight:. Series History: The Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini have played 71 times in...
hoosierhuddle.com
Match-up to Watch During Indiana-Illinois Game
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini take the field on Friday night there will be countless player match-ups to keep an eye on. Here at Hoosier Huddle we have one match-up that stands above the rest and that is Indiana stinger linebacker Cam Jones and Illinois running back Chase Brown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoosierhuddle.com
Drive For the Ages Gives Hoosiers 23-20 Victory
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) For the first time since 1995, the Indiana Hoosiers played a Friday night game at Memorial Stadium. IU (1-0) opened the 2022 season with an extremely important contest against Illinois (1-1) and despite a woeful rushing attack and an offense that sputtered for nearly all of the second half, the Hoosiers engineered a memorable drive to stage a comeback 23-20 win .
Comments / 0