Bloomington, IN

What Worked, What Did Not For the Hoosiers in the Win Over Illinois

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 23-20 on Friday night in Bloomington. Getting the win was the most important thing for a Hoosier program that was riding an eight-game losing streak and coming off a 2-10 (0-9) season. Let’s take a look at what worked for IU and what didn’t.
Game Day Primer: Indiana vs. Illinois

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) What: Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FS1 and can be heard on the IU Radio Network. Picks For Tonight:. Series History: The Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini have played 71 times in...
Match-up to Watch During Indiana-Illinois Game

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini take the field on Friday night there will be countless player match-ups to keep an eye on. Here at Hoosier Huddle we have one match-up that stands above the rest and that is Indiana stinger linebacker Cam Jones and Illinois running back Chase Brown.
Drive For the Ages Gives Hoosiers 23-20 Victory

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) For the first time since 1995, the Indiana Hoosiers played a Friday night game at Memorial Stadium. IU (1-0) opened the 2022 season with an extremely important contest against Illinois (1-1) and despite a woeful rushing attack and an offense that sputtered for nearly all of the second half, the Hoosiers engineered a memorable drive to stage a comeback 23-20 win .
