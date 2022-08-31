Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini take the field on Friday night there will be countless player match-ups to keep an eye on. Here at Hoosier Huddle we have one match-up that stands above the rest and that is Indiana stinger linebacker Cam Jones and Illinois running back Chase Brown.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO