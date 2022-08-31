Google, which started as a simple search engine in 1997, is now a major player in just about every facet of our digital lives. A commensurate increase in scrutiny has followed. From data privacy issues to antitrust claims, the “Do No Evil” company has been accused of myriad unsavory practices. On top of that, it has been known to somewhat abruptly cancel services and products.

INTERNET ・ 4 HOURS AGO