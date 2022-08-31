Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell
The SPFL have moved to cut Rangers out of the vote on a new £30million a year TV deal - after the Ibrox club reportedly demanded cash and an apology before giving it their approval. (Daily Record) Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League...
UEFA・
BBC
Cambridge United 2-0 Lincoln City
Joe Ironside's quick double secured Cambridge United victory at home against Lincoln City. The visitors were made to regret missing a big chance in the first 10 minutes when Tom Hopper found Teddy Bishop following a Jubril Okedina error, but Bishop could only fire straight at Dimi Mitov. Ironside opened...
Comments / 0