 6 days ago
RONDA — A daunting early-season schedule continued for the East Wilkes girl’s team on Thursday afternoon.

[…]

RONDA — East Wilkes jumped out to a three-touchdown advantage at halftime and never looked back as it cruised to a 35-7 win against Surry Central on Friday night at Ebb Tharpe Field.

[…]

With fall on the horizon and school on the brink of being back in session, the 2022 season for the Buckin’ Elk Lady’s Varsity Volleyball team is well underway. The Elks picked up two wins and suffered one loss last week in their second week of non-conference play.

[…]

A potent rushing attack buoyed the West Wilkes football team to a 31-9 win over Elkin on a soggy Friday night at Grissom Stadium.

[…]

DAVIDSON — A record-breaking game from Zack Dezern on Friday night helped put the Starmount football team in the win column for the first time this fall.

[…]

— Monday, Aug. 22, 5:15PM

[…]

EAST BEND — The Forbush boy’s soccer team didn’t get off to a desirable start on Monday night.

[…]

MILLERS CREEK — The East Wilkes football team started off its 2022 campaign on the right foot with a 17-7 win over West Wilkes on Friday night at Window World Field.

[…]

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry won its season opener 55-7 against Starmount on Thursday.

[…]

According to Jane Pauley’s CBS podcast earlier this month, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Born from the desire of two Washington State dads to find their children an activity to stave off boredom way back in 1965, all one needed was a ping-pong paddle, a wiffle ball and a badminton court.

[…]

Austin Blackburn, who recently graduated from East Wilkes, signed to play basketball with Carolina University in Winston-Salem on Aug. 3.

[…]

The Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home Champions of the NSA Season Closer at Reep Park in Hickory on July 30. The team battled hard in the heat going 3-0-1 for the day.

[…]

On July 30, Izzabell Heinke (age 14) and Payten Heinke (age 10) from Jonesville, competed in the National Martial Arts Open Tournament at State Games of America held in Ames, Iowa.

[…]

Surry County student-athletes showed they could compete with the best high schoolers in ...

Established in 1911, The Tribune serves Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties in North Carolina.

