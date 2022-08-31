Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of September still trying to cement $20,000 as support as bears clinch control. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. Expectations already favored...
CoinTelegraph
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a technical upgrade that would make Ethereum a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol, slated for Sep. 15.
CoinTelegraph
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price
When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum gone wrong? Here are 3 signs to keep an eye on during the Merge
The assumption that Ethereum will just transition to a fully functional proof-of-stake (PoS) network after the Merge somewhat ignores the risk and effort necessary to move an asset that has a $193 billion market capitalization and 400 decentralized applications (DApps). That is precisely why monitoring vital network conditions is essential...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 9/5: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The cryptocurrency markets have been quiet over the weekend. The sideways price action continues on Sept. 5 and there are unlikely to be any fresh triggers from the United States equities markets, which are closed for Labor Day. However, the bullish picture for cryptocurrencies looks clouded as the energy crisis...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Classic books 12% rally as mining support for ETC gains pace
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price rallied on Sept. 5 on back-to-back positive reports concerning its adoption among crypto miners. On the daily chart, ETC's price surged 14.5% to nearly $37.25 per token. Its massive gains came days after BTC.com, a blockchain explorer and crypto mining pool, launched a specialized Ethereum Classic pool with "zero-fee" mining for three months.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $20,000 on Sep. 3 as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed ongoing lackluster performance on BTC/USD, which traded around $19,800. The largest cryptocurrency looked increasingly unable to flip $20,000 to firm support as the...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miner Poolin pauses BTC and ETH withdrawals, citing 'liquidity problems'
Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it has temporarily suspended Bitcoin and Ether withdrawals from its wallet service due to “liquidity problems.”. In a Monday announcement, Poolin said its wallet service was “facing some liquidity problems due to recent increasing demands on...
CoinTelegraph
Ripples of Bitcoin adoption at Biarritz’s Surfin Bitcoin Conference in France
A sublime sunset enveloped Biarritz Casino on Aug. 27, bringing France’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) conference to a close. Located in southwest France and organized by French Bitcoin exchange Stackin Sat, Surfin Bitcoin assembled a host of Bitcoin OG’s, newbies and no coiners, those yet to buy or earn crypto, in a setting that would rival any Hollywood film set.
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge: CoinGecko co-founder shares strategy for forked tokens
Many believe that after Ethereum transitions to proof-of-stake (PoS), a faction of Ether (ETH) miners will be creating a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of the network so that they can still keep mining. An executive believes that there are ways for ETH holders to take advantage of this upcoming event. In...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge to ‘swamp’ other coins with miners — Mining CEO
The Ethereum network’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus is likely to flood the crypto industry with out-of-work Ether (ETH) miners, causing severe disruption to all PoW tokens. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Andy Long, CEO of Bitcoin miner White Rock believes the upcoming Ethereum Merge will force PoW miners to...
CoinTelegraph
Australian Treasury consults public on Bitcoin foreign currency tax exclusion
Australia’s ministerial department of Treasury reached out to the public to seek consultation regarding draft legislation that would exclude cryptocurrencies from being taxed as a foreign currency if passed. In a press release, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones highlighted the Australian government’s intent to exclude crypto assets from being regarded...
CoinTelegraph
A range-break from Bitcoin could trigger buying in ADA, ATOM, FIL and EOS this week
The decline in the United States equities markets last week extended the marketwide losing streak to three consecutive weeks. The Nasdaq Composite fell for six days in a row for the first time since 2019. The market’s negative reaction to a seemingly positive August jobs report suggests that traders are nervous about the Federal Reserve’s future steps and its effects on the economy.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto noobs: What to tell newcomer friends about digital currency
Interest in crypto has been growing since the 2017 bull market and has increased even further since 2021, which saw the nonfungible token (NFT) boom and Bitcoin (BTC) hitting its highest price so far. So, what can a crypto investor tell family and friends who are interested in cryptocurrency? Here...
CoinTelegraph
FTX to halt ETH deposit and withdrawals on Arbitrum, Solana, BSC during the Merge
Disclaimer: FTX has deleted the source tweet and updated the blog post that was the basis of the initial story. This article has been updated based on new official information to confirm that FTX will suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, and not halt the trades on the crypto exchange. While...
CoinTelegraph
Repurposing Bitcoin mining heat can solve global energy crisis: Arcane
The flexibility behind running Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations can be vital to solving the real-world problems that stand in the way of the energy industry, suggests Arcane research. One of the biggest concerns authorities raise when it comes to Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption is its energy requirements. While innovations in chipset...
CoinTelegraph
Data from bitcoin processor suggests crypto winter is not affecting widespread adoption
If it wasn't devastating enough for investors to see cryptocurrencies lose nearly $2 trillion in value since the height of the 2021 rally, analysts have predicted that the most recent plunge isn't a traditional market pullback. Instead of distinguishing between a market pullback and a longer-term decline, the industry has already shown signs of the more dreaded "the crypto winter."
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report
The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted that cross-border payments in crypto are inevitable in the current geopolitical conditions. The Russian central bank has been rethinking the approach to regulating crypto and agreed with the finance ministry to legalize crypto for cross-border payments, the local news agency TASS reported on Monday.
CoinTelegraph
74% of Ethereum nodes ‘Merge ready’ ahead of Bellatrix upgrade
As many as 73.5% of Ethereum nodes are now marked as “Merge ready” ahead of the upcoming Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum on Sept. 6, according to data from Ethernodes. The Bellatrix upgrade is seen as one of the last necessary steps prior to the official Merge, which will see Ethereum transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism between Sept. 10-20.
CoinTelegraph
Nigeria, Binance in early-stage talks for crypto-friendly economic zone
The Nigerian government has held a preliminary meeting with crypto exchange Binance to potentially establish a special economic zone aimed at supporting crypto and blockchain-related businesses. According to a Friday post from the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), the authority has held preliminary talks with Binance and technology infrastructure...
