ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Duluth, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Duluth, MN
Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Superior, WI
Lifestyle
City
Superior, WI
Duluth, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Superior, WI
Pets & Animals
FOX 21 Online

Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said. Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival. For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Lyme Disease#Bacteria#Ticks#Pet Owner#Animal Allies#Cornell University
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
FOX 21 Online

Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day

DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday. For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Lincoln Park trades print shop for restaurant, tea and spices

A fast-growing print shop has moved out of Lincoln Park for a bigger building and plans are in the works for two new businesses — including an Indonesian restaurant — to take over the prime Superior Street location. JS Print Group purchased the former Udac building and three...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
cbs3duluth.com

Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
CHISHOLM, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Announces UMD Bulldog Fan Parking Permit

Everyone who attends a UMD Bulldogs game at Amsoil Arena knows that part of the evening will involve paying to park if you park in Duluth Entertainment Convention Center lot. While that will still be the case this year and beyond, the DECC has announced an option that will at least allow UMD season ticket holders to save money over the course of the season.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy