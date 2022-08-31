Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
FOX 21 Online
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast
Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpr.org
Police to notify Superior School District of encounters with students under new Handle with Care program
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
FOX 21 Online
Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said. Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival. For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Town Of Superior Fire Department Receives $10,000 Donation For AED’s
Keeping people safe. That's the ultimate goal of the police, fire, and emergency departments in the Northland. Now thanks to a generous donation, one of those organizations will be able to better serve our region with the emergency equipment they need. The Town of Superior Fire Department was recently awarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
FOX 21 Online
Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day
DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday. For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.
wearegreenbay.com
Man gets prison time for ‘drug-induced’ crime spree in Wisconsin & Minnesota
(WFRV) – It was described as a ‘drug-induced crime rampage’, one man was sentenced for his cross-state crime spree that included, among other things, trying to rob a bank, stealing guns & wallets and driving the wrong way on a bridge. According to the Wisconsin Department of...
perfectduluthday.com
Lincoln Park trades print shop for restaurant, tea and spices
A fast-growing print shop has moved out of Lincoln Park for a bigger building and plans are in the works for two new businesses — including an Indonesian restaurant — to take over the prime Superior Street location. JS Print Group purchased the former Udac building and three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Announces UMD Bulldog Fan Parking Permit
Everyone who attends a UMD Bulldogs game at Amsoil Arena knows that part of the evening will involve paying to park if you park in Duluth Entertainment Convention Center lot. While that will still be the case this year and beyond, the DECC has announced an option that will at least allow UMD season ticket holders to save money over the course of the season.
Portion of Duluth’s Hartley Park Parking Lot and Old Hartley Road Trailhead Remain Closed
As summer winds down across the Northland, there are still several projects taking place across the area that are providing varying levels of inconvenience for motorists and residents. A new project began this week near Hartley Park in Duluth that will have an impact on both Hartley Park and an...
NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics
Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Duluth Minnesota Concert Review
Like many people, going to concerts and experiencing live music is one of my favorite things to do. Last night Duluth's Amsoil Arena and a massive crowd in attendance was rocked by some really talented musicians. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy were the line-up for the evening and to me,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?
Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1