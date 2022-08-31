Read full article on original website
WCAX
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say they are investigating after a body was found in Plattsburgh Town. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was found dead in a field near Route 9 Sunday morning. Investigators say foul play is not suspected. The man’s name is not being released...
Man, 32, shot to death in City Hall Park
It was the third homicide in Burlington this year, and the 23rd shooting incident.
wwnytv.com
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton diner has been seized by the state Department of Taxation and Finance. Bright orange signs are in the windows of L.E.A.’s Diner on North State Street. The signs read, “This property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash
St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
WCAX
Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the early morning hours of September 4th just before 1:00 am a shooting happened in City Hall Park where 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers II, was killed. Rogers is a resident of Philadelphia according to police. The Burlington Police Department says this was a targeted attack...
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
mynbc5.com
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from Waterbury is waking up behind bars after being arrested in connection with a gunfire incident at Perkins Pier in Burlington last week. Police tracked down 21-year-old Teia Mobbs to an address in Waterbury. Last Monday, Police responded to Perkins Pier after Mobbs allegedly...
suncommunitynews.com
Lowe's trip results in arrests for Plattsburgh pair
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh pair is facing charges after one was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and the other wanted on an outstanding warrant. New York State Police were called to Lowe’s in Plattsburgh at about 9:30 p.m. April 29 after store employees reported finding a backpack belonging to someone who’d just left the Centre Drive location.
WCAX
Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism. Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on...
wwnytv.com
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
DE PEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - Catherine Bennett has been a produce farmer most of her life. But on her farm, you’ll find much more than your typical taters. “Milkweed Tussock Tubers is a small-scale regenerative root crop operation for seed and eating,” Bennett said. “We currently grow 23 varieties of potatoes, many of them unique to the north country or unique in general.”
