DE PEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - Catherine Bennett has been a produce farmer most of her life. But on her farm, you’ll find much more than your typical taters. “Milkweed Tussock Tubers is a small-scale regenerative root crop operation for seed and eating,” Bennett said. “We currently grow 23 varieties of potatoes, many of them unique to the north country or unique in general.”

