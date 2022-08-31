Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
New York average price of gas continues decline, nearing $4
New York state's gas prices continue to drop. The state average is sitting at $4.01 a gallon, inching closer and closer to that $4 mark. New York saw a more than 10-cent drop from a week ago — and more than 40-cent drop from last month. The national average...
Bay News 9
Tools Tax Holiday helps skilled worker save for future business
FLORIDA - For the first time ever the State of Florida is having a tax holiday for a power tools, safety and home improvement equipment. This is the first tax holiday of its kind in Florida. The 22-year-old is a sub-contractor borrows some of his tools from his employer. The...
Bay News 9
Rising temperatures threaten outdoor workers
As temperatures in Central Florida trend upward and the number of extremely hot days per year also increase, one group will be particularly affected: outdoor workers. This summer was the second hottest in Orlando’s recorded history, according to Spectrum News 13 weather experts. Instances of heat-related illness rose in...
Bay News 9
I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
Bay News 9
HCSO launches High Visibility Enforcement Program to curb traffic deaths
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY - Just over a week ago, there were five crashes involving pedestrians and a biker in the Tampa Bay area. Three people were killed as a result and authorities said it's not a new problem here. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County ranks in the top 25...
Bay News 9
All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
