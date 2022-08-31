Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
School spirit hijabs now offered at William Byrne Elementary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This year, there's a new way students can proudly show their school spirit at William Byrne Elementary. For the first time, hijabs featuring the school mascot are being sold alongside t-shirts, ensuring everyone at the school is able to wear something displaying school pride. The hijabs,...
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"
MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
What you need to know to register your Minnesota K–12 student for free school meals
Photo: The nonprofit Youthprise provided free snacks to children in the Franklin Library in July 2022. When students go back to school, they'll need to fill out a form to qualify for free meals. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal. When students go back to school this year, they’ll...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Best Kept Secret at the Minnesota State Fair
I am quite certain everyone that has been at the Minnesota State Fair (even a lot younger than I am) get a little tired and look for a place to sit down and relax for a while. Even better if we can find a place in the shade? Sure there are many picnic tables and other places to sit down, but not with comfortable chairs and a table to enjoy a little fair food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores
UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
mprnews.org
Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis
Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
Tickets will be $3 at dozens of Minnesota theaters on Saturday
To celebrate National Cinema Day this weekend, many theaters are offering $3 tickets. On Saturday, tickets will be sold at a fraction of their regular price at a majority of movie theaters around the United States, including Regal Cinemas, AMC and more. The following cinemas participating in the promotion are:
thenewsleaders.com
My connection to St. Joseph: part 1
The second I clicked on the link in my office on Saturday night, there it was: a picture of missing St. John’s University student Joshua Guimond from November 2002 flyers that had been plastered around Collegeville and St. Joseph for years after his disappearance (and rightly so). I began...
Appeal Window for Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonus Closes
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The window to appeal rejected applications for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Program closed on Wednesday. A news release from the Department of Labor and Industry indicates the agency will begin reviewing the appeals and notify the applicants once all of the appeals have been processed. Officials did not disclose the number of appeals received. Those who were notified that no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed, the news release says.
My Time At The Minnesota State Fair On A Tight Budget
I haven’t been to the Minnesota State Fair since before I went to college. That means two things now; I haven’t been there without my lovely dad to pay, and I am a broke graduate. So this year was not only my first time going as someone who is on a tight budget, but I also went for the first time without my dad or brother. So here is my little review and journey of my short 3 hours at the fair!
New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day
FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0