Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
Minnesotans Will No Longer Receive Free Covid Tests as of Friday
We have been dealing with this for over 2 years now. Covid, Covid testing, quarantine, social distancing, etc. You know the drill. Have we now turned a corner? Kind of. The CDC has conceded that we are going to be dealing with COVID from now on in some form or another. People are going to get sick. If you are sick (symptomatic) stay home. If you just came home from a vacation, maybe stay away from people (for the most part) for a few days to make sure you didn't get sick while on vacation. It's just the world that we are living in now.
