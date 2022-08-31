ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotans Will No Longer Receive Free Covid Tests as of Friday

We have been dealing with this for over 2 years now. Covid, Covid testing, quarantine, social distancing, etc. You know the drill. Have we now turned a corner? Kind of. The CDC has conceded that we are going to be dealing with COVID from now on in some form or another. People are going to get sick. If you are sick (symptomatic) stay home. If you just came home from a vacation, maybe stay away from people (for the most part) for a few days to make sure you didn't get sick while on vacation. It's just the world that we are living in now.
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

