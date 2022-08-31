ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

LSU DE Ali Gaye ejected for brutal targeting play

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected from his Tigers’ game against Florida State on Sunday night due to a brutal targeting play. Florida State had a 3rd-and-3 at the LSU 27 late in the third quarter of the season-opening game for the Tigers. Jordan Travis took a snap from shotgun and quickly released a pass towards Ontaria Wilson in the end zone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots adding another potential weapon for Mac Jones

Mac Jones could be getting another fellow ex-first round pick to throw to next season. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Monday that the New England Patriots are adding wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell had recently worked out for the team after being released by Jacksonville.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer Torry Holt calls out ESPN for major error

Pro Football Hall of Famer Torry Holt gave ESPN a well-earned roasting for a graphical error during a college football telecast Saturday. During ESPN’s broadcast of Saturday’s game between NC State and East Carolina, the network showed a graphic of the Wolfpack all-time touchdown reception leaders to highlight Thayer Thomas’ chances of breaking the record. That record is currently held by Holt, who caught 31 touchdowns while at NC State between 1995 and 1998.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

LSU defensive lineman suffers apparent knee injury while celebrating

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith was apparently a bit too hyped for the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State. Smith, a sophomore defensive tackle, appeared to hurt his knee while landing from a leaping celebration in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith hobbled as soon as he landed, and actually had to catch himself on Florida State’s Lawrance Toafili to keep from crumpling to the turf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

DJ Uiagalelei gets away with taunting after scoring touchdown

DJ Uiagalelei got away with some taunting after scoring a touchdown on Monday night. Uiagalelei scored late in the third quarter of Clemson’s opener to put his Tigers up 24-10 on Georgia Tech. DJ ran in a 9-yard touchdown on a QB draw from the shotgun. As he neared the end zone, he was staring at Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone, who was in pursuit. He continued to look at Stone well after scoring.
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#Hall Of Famer
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay offers bullish take on Matthew Stafford’s health

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay did his best to answer any lingering questions about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s health on Sunday. McVay said there would be no limitations on Stafford for Week 1, and that he would have no problem making his quarterback throw upwards of 50 passes in a game if the Rams needed that to happen in order to win.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign future Hall of Famer

The Dallas Cowboys have found a potential replacement for starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with Jason Peters. The nine-time Pro Bowler will begin on the practice squad but should have a legitimate chance to start at some point.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Peters’ old anti-Cowboys quote goes viral

Jason Peters might have some explaining to do after joining the Dallas Cowboys. Peters, a future Hall of Fame offensive lineman, agreed to join the Cowboys on Monday and should help the team amid an injury crisis. However, it did not take long before some comments Peters made about the Cowboys organization in the past resurfaced.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN analyst makes extremely bold Derek Carr prediction

Derek Carr has never been given a better opportunity to prove he should be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and one analyst believes the Las Vegas Raiders star is going to exceed expectations after his team’s big offseason. ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks Carr and newly...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill makes decision about his controversial podcast

Tyreek Hill generated a lot of headlines during the NFL offseason. First, he was the key figure in a blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins. After that, he started his own podcast, and used the platform to make some fairly controversial statements. For now, though, those controversial podcasts are on...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
19K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy