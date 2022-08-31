Read full article on original website
LSU DE Ali Gaye ejected for brutal targeting play
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected from his Tigers’ game against Florida State on Sunday night due to a brutal targeting play. Florida State had a 3rd-and-3 at the LSU 27 late in the third quarter of the season-opening game for the Tigers. Jordan Travis took a snap from shotgun and quickly released a pass towards Ontaria Wilson in the end zone.
Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
Patriots adding another potential weapon for Mac Jones
Mac Jones could be getting another fellow ex-first round pick to throw to next season. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Monday that the New England Patriots are adding wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell had recently worked out for the team after being released by Jacksonville.
Hall of Famer Torry Holt calls out ESPN for major error
Pro Football Hall of Famer Torry Holt gave ESPN a well-earned roasting for a graphical error during a college football telecast Saturday. During ESPN’s broadcast of Saturday’s game between NC State and East Carolina, the network showed a graphic of the Wolfpack all-time touchdown reception leaders to highlight Thayer Thomas’ chances of breaking the record. That record is currently held by Holt, who caught 31 touchdowns while at NC State between 1995 and 1998.
LSU defensive lineman suffers apparent knee injury while celebrating
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith was apparently a bit too hyped for the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State. Smith, a sophomore defensive tackle, appeared to hurt his knee while landing from a leaping celebration in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith hobbled as soon as he landed, and actually had to catch himself on Florida State’s Lawrance Toafili to keep from crumpling to the turf.
Video: Mack Brown pulls Antonio Brown in locker room after North Carolina win
There is officially a new “MBC” — Mack Brown of Carolina. North Carolina won their road opener against nearby Appalachian State on Saturday in a 63-61 nailbiter. The dramatic back-and-forth went all the way down the final possession before the Tar Heels emerged victorious. After the game,...
DJ Uiagalelei gets away with taunting after scoring touchdown
DJ Uiagalelei got away with some taunting after scoring a touchdown on Monday night. Uiagalelei scored late in the third quarter of Clemson’s opener to put his Tigers up 24-10 on Georgia Tech. DJ ran in a 9-yard touchdown on a QB draw from the shotgun. As he neared the end zone, he was staring at Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone, who was in pursuit. He continued to look at Stone well after scoring.
Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Sean McVay offers bullish take on Matthew Stafford’s health
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay did his best to answer any lingering questions about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s health on Sunday. McVay said there would be no limitations on Stafford for Week 1, and that he would have no problem making his quarterback throw upwards of 50 passes in a game if the Rams needed that to happen in order to win.
Cowboys sign future Hall of Famer
The Dallas Cowboys have found a potential replacement for starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with Jason Peters. The nine-time Pro Bowler will begin on the practice squad but should have a legitimate chance to start at some point.
Jason Peters’ old anti-Cowboys quote goes viral
Jason Peters might have some explaining to do after joining the Dallas Cowboys. Peters, a future Hall of Fame offensive lineman, agreed to join the Cowboys on Monday and should help the team amid an injury crisis. However, it did not take long before some comments Peters made about the Cowboys organization in the past resurfaced.
Mike McDaniel has funny line about facing legend in head coach debut
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will be facing a significant experience gap in his head coaching debut. He will be up against the New England Patriots, led by Bill Belichick, a coach who is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. McDaniel is not dwelling on that,...
Report: 49ers’ decision left Trey Lance ‘annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column...
ESPN analyst makes extremely bold Derek Carr prediction
Derek Carr has never been given a better opportunity to prove he should be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and one analyst believes the Las Vegas Raiders star is going to exceed expectations after his team’s big offseason. ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks Carr and newly...
Ben Roethlisberger shares 1 big difference between his situation and Kenny Pickett’s
Kenny Pickett is the first quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers have selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Ben Roethlisberger, but Big Ben thinks there is a big difference between their situations. When Big Ben was taken by the Steelers in 2004, the team was loaded with experienced...
Tyreek Hill makes decision about his controversial podcast
Tyreek Hill generated a lot of headlines during the NFL offseason. First, he was the key figure in a blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins. After that, he started his own podcast, and used the platform to make some fairly controversial statements. For now, though, those controversial podcasts are on...
Extent of LSU lineman’s celebration injury revealed
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith has unfortunately gone the way of Bill Gramatica. The Tigers defensive tackle was injured during Sunday’s loss to Florida State when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle for loss and landed awkwardly on his left leg (video here). Julie Boudwin of Rivals reports...
Steelers appear to unofficially name starting QB
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to publicly name a starting quarterback for Week 1, but it would appear he has made his decision. The Steelers on Monday announced that they have named five team captains for the upcoming season. Mitchell Trubisky is one of them. Tomlin did...
