Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD (IVDD) Next-Generation Sequencing Test and Analysis Software To Expand Access to Precision Oncology Biomarker Testing

MspA engineered nanopore allows for high-resolution detection of modifications on RNA. Biological macromolecules (DNA, RNA, and proteins) after synthesis undergo various chemical modifications in the form of chemical groups being added onto their residues. These modifications act as markers and carry extra information for precisely regulating gene expression. Protein post-translational modifications have been the focus for many years owing to their pharmacological roles in cellular modulation, thus making them attractive targets for drug discovery. However, the role of RNA modifications has gained a lot of momentum in recent years as modified non-coding RNAs (microRNA, lincRNA, etc.) have emerged as key players in cellular processes and disease progression1,2. Among all RNA species, the most heavily modified are rRNA and tRNA, and to date more than 170 such modifications have been identified3. Traditional methods to identify RNA modifications have been chromatography techniques and mass spectrophotometry4, and a lot more modifications have been newly discovered due to advancements in chemical methods combined with high-throughput sequencing. Nevertheless, due to limited availability of techniques to sensitively and accurately identify these modifications, the emerging field of RNA epitransciptomics remains difficult to explore; mainly given the challenge in discriminating between their similar chemical structures. In the latest issue of Nature Nanotechnology, Wang et. al. report a nanopore-based strategy that enables high-resolution detection of modifications on RNA5. Using this method, the authors were able to distinguish eleven different modified nucleoside monophosphates (NMPs) with their custom base caller that reports a 99.6% accuracy.

