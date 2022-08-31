Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD (IVDD) Next-Generation Sequencing Test and Analysis Software To Expand Access to Precision Oncology Biomarker Testing

Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Non-viral, specifically targeted CAR-T cells achieve high safety and efficacy in B-NHL
Recently, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy has shown great promise in treating haematological malignancies1-7. However, CAR-T cell therapy currently has several limitations8-12. Here we successfully developed a two-in-one approach to generate non-viral, gene-specific targeted CAR-T cells through CRISPR-Cas9. Using the optimized protocol, we demonstrated feasibility in a preclinical study by inserting an anti-CD19 CAR cassette into the AAVS1 safe-harbour locus. Furthermore, an innovative type of anti-CD19 CAR-T cell with PD1 integration was developed and showed superior ability to eradicate tumour cells in xenograft models. In adoptive therapy for relapsed/refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04213469 ), we observed a high rate (87.5%) of complete remission and durable responses without serious adverse events in eight patients. Notably, these enhanced CAR-T cells were effective even at a low infusion dose and with a low percentage of CAR+ cells. Single-cell analysis showed that the electroporation method resulted in a high percentage of memory T cells in infusion products, and PD1 interference enhanced anti-tumour immune functions, further validating the advantages of non-viral, PD1-integrated CAR-T cells. Collectively, our results demonstrate the high safety and efficacy of non-viral, gene-specific integrated CAR-T cells, thus providing an innovative technology for CAR-T cell therapy.
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
technologynetworks.com
Thermo Scientific TriPlus RSH SMART Robotic Autosampler
Expand automated sampling capabilities beyond liquid, headspace, and solid-phase microextraction (SPME) injections. The advanced, built-in robotics of the Thermo Scientific™ TriPlus™ RSH SMART Autosampler deliver exceptional precision, sample handling flexibility, and reliable unattended operation. Enabling SMART consumables tracking, it offers easier, safer and traceable operations. The TriPlus RSH SMART combines highly versatile sample injection capability with automated sample preparation procedures, eliminating typical GC-MS workflow bottlenecks. Daily operations ranging from sample/standard dilution to more complex derivatization protocols, can be fully automated and easily programmed with the Sampling Workflow Editor Software. Enhance data quality and laboratory efficiency by automating your entire sample handling workflow.
technologynetworks.com
How To Use a Pressurized Solvent Extraction System
A live demonstration of performing pressurized solvent extraction on an established unit, the SpeedExtractor. - Graphical view of what happens during the extraction process inside the system. - Software monitoring of tightness and pressure. - End of process: flushing with solvent and nitrogen. - Creating a report. - Transfer to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phramalive.com
Bayer’s Kerendia shows competitive profile in type 2 diabetes-related CKD
On Monday, Bayer revealed data from a Phase III trial of Kerendia (finerenone), showing the drug’s potential to reduce the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in type 2 diabetes. The FIDELITY trial is a combination of two other randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled studies: the 5,700-patient FIDELIO-DKD and the...
Nature.com
The metabolism of human soluble amyloid precursor protein isoforms is quantifiable by a stable isotope labeling-tandem mass spectrometry method
Evidence suggests that Î²-secretase (BACE1), which cleaves Amyloid Precursor Protein (APP) to form sAPPÎ² and amyloid-Î², is elevated in Alzheimer's disease (AD) brains and biofluids and, thus, BACE1 is a therapeutic target for this devastating disease. The direct product of BACE1 cleavage of APP, sAPPÎ², serves as a surrogate marker of BACE1 activity in the central nervous system. This biomarker could be utilized to better understand normal APP processing, aberrant processing in the disease setting, and modulations to processing during therapeutic intervention. In this paper, we present a method for measuring the metabolism of sAPPÎ² and another APP proteolytic product, sAPPÎ±, in vivo in humans using stable isotope labeling kinetics, paired with immunoprecipitation and liquid chromatography/tandem mass spectrometry. The method presented herein is robust, reproducible, and precise, and allows for the study of these analytes by taking into account their full dynamic potential as opposed to the traditional methods of absolute concentration quantitation that only provide a static view of a dynamic system. A study of in vivo cerebrospinal fluid sAPPÎ² and sAPPÎ± kinetics using these methods could reveal novel insights into pathophysiological mechanisms of AD, such as increased BACE1 processing of APP.
MedicalXpress
CT-derived body composition with deep learning predicts cardiovascular events
According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), fully automated and normalized body composition analysis of abdominal CT has promise to augment traditional cardiovascular risk prediction models. "Visceral fat area from fully automated and normalized analysis of abdominal CT examinations predicts subsequent myocardial infarction or stroke in Black and White...
MedicalXpress
A comprehensive status report on optical imaging methods for brain science
Neurophotonics has published the second part of a comprehensive two-part series that provides an extensive toolkit of optics and photonics technologies for exploring brain health and function. The newly published report, "Optical imaging and spectroscopy for the study of the human brain" focuses on diffuse optical imaging methods applicable to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ophthalmologytimes.com
First analysis of gene therapy for RPE65 inherited retinal dystrophies shows good safety, efficacy
At the 1-month evaluation, the full-field stimulus threshold had median decrease of -33.2 decibels (dB) (-33.7; -19.8) dB, which remained stable until the last assessment. Visual fields and visual acuity did not change significantly. French researchers, led by Dr Isabelle Audo reported that voretigene neparvovec (VN) (Luxturna, Spark Therapeutics), used...
Nature.com
Detection of modified RNA with an engineered nanopore
MspA engineered nanopore allows for high-resolution detection of modifications on RNA. Biological macromolecules (DNA, RNA, and proteins) after synthesis undergo various chemical modifications in the form of chemical groups being added onto their residues. These modifications act as markers and carry extra information for precisely regulating gene expression. Protein post-translational modifications have been the focus for many years owing to their pharmacological roles in cellular modulation, thus making them attractive targets for drug discovery. However, the role of RNA modifications has gained a lot of momentum in recent years as modified non-coding RNAs (microRNA, lincRNA, etc.) have emerged as key players in cellular processes and disease progression1,2. Among all RNA species, the most heavily modified are rRNA and tRNA, and to date more than 170 such modifications have been identified3. Traditional methods to identify RNA modifications have been chromatography techniques and mass spectrophotometry4, and a lot more modifications have been newly discovered due to advancements in chemical methods combined with high-throughput sequencing. Nevertheless, due to limited availability of techniques to sensitively and accurately identify these modifications, the emerging field of RNA epitransciptomics remains difficult to explore; mainly given the challenge in discriminating between their similar chemical structures. In the latest issue of Nature Nanotechnology, Wang et. al. report a nanopore-based strategy that enables high-resolution detection of modifications on RNA5. Using this method, the authors were able to distinguish eleven different modified nucleoside monophosphates (NMPs) with their custom base caller that reports a 99.6% accuracy.
ophthalmologytimes.com
RGX-314 provided 2-Step or more improvement in diabetic severity in Phase 2 Altitude study analysis
The Phase 2 Altitude study is an open-label, randomized, controlled, dose-escalation evaluation of RGX-314, evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 in patients with moderately severe/severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy or mild proliferative diabetic retinopathy. A gene therapy evaluated for diabetic retinopathy (DR), RGX-314 (REGENXBIO), may provide...
renalandurologynews.com
Kerendia Label Updated With CV Outcomes Data From the FIGARO-DKD Study
The prescribing information for Kerendia® (finerenone) has been updated to include data from the FIGARO-DKD cardiovascular (CV) outcomes study (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT02545049) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes. Kerendia is a nonsteroidal selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist. It is currently approved to reduce the risk of...
EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Product Gets US FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in Infants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). HLHS is a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 infants per year. Lomecel-B is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal...
technologynetworks.com
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
curetoday.com
Study Will Analyze Imetelstat-Jakafi Combination for Myelofibrosis
A clinical trial recently kicked off, analyzing the combination of imetelstat plus Jakafi for the treatment of myelofibrosis, a type of rare blood cancer. The first patient has been treated in the phase 1 IMproveMF clinical trial evaluating frontline imetelstat plus Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in patients with myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer, according to Geron, the drug company manufacturing imetelstat.
technologynetworks.com
Drug Combination Halts Tumor Growth and Resistance in Mice
An experimental combination of two drugs halts the progression of small cell lung cancer, the deadliest form of lung cancer, according to a study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Grenoble Alpes University in Grenoble, France, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
biopharmadive.com
Amgen says KRAS drug beat chemo in lung cancer study
Amgen’s cancer drug Lumakras outperformed chemotherapy in a closely watched late-stage clinical trial, the biotechnology company said Tuesday afternoon, helping validate a first-of-its-kind approval for the targeted therapy last year. In a brief statement, Amgen said treatment with Lumakras extended progression-free survival — a measure of how long patients...
cgtlive.com
Developing a More Precise Allogeneic Cell Therapy for Ovarian Cancer
Michael Heffernan, chairman and chief executive officer, Avenge Bio, discussed the IND clearance of AVB-001 and the soon-to-initiate phase 1 trial. “It'll be a first-in-human trial in ovarian cancer patients who have failed prior treatments of standard of care, platinum therapy, and so on. Those patients who are enrolled will get a single administration in the peritoneal cavity of the product AVB-001 and we will be looking at all of the safety parameters.”
technologynetworks.com
Quantist Luminex Data Analysis Software
Bio-Techne's Quantist Luminex data analysis software helps you extract insight from complexity. Use this software to evaluate the quality of your standards, controls, and unknowns. Evaluate the long-term consistency of your Luminex data by using Quantist to make inter-assay comparisons.
Comments / 0