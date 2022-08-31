Read full article on original website
Prabha Narasimhan Becomes Managing Director and CEO of CP India
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Prabha Narasimhan today became Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, a leading subsidiary of the Colgate-Palmolive Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005246/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Crafting an XaaS customer success strategy that drives growth
This supports the argument that there is a need for not only having CS jobs but deploying more of them. Simply put, these jobs serve a critical role in tech companies today. Like most functions, CS continues to evolve and is not a “one-size-fits-all” model. Deploying the right archetype requires careful consideration to ensure CS teams are focused on the right activities, offer a seamless experience across the customer engagement model and bring value to the end users. Successful companies realize CS is not just a job or even an organization; it is an organizational mindset that includes actions, investments and coordination across multiple departments, including product development, management, marketing, sales, and technical and customer support.
Renamed AIT Truckload Solutions Team Aligns Under Parent Company AIT Worldwide Logistics
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics is changing the name of its independent subsidiary, Summit Expedited Logistics, to AIT Truckload Solutions, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005168/en/ Summit Expedited Logistics is now AIT Truckload Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
thebossmagazine.com
Lights-Out Manufacturing Is a Game-Changer for Production
The manufacturing industry looks much different than it did 20 or 30 years ago. Automation and robotics fit easily into their niche, streamlining the manufacturing process and providing better overall quality – but they don’t work independently. There are almost always human workers in the facility to monitor operations, complete tasks, and ensure everything goes smoothly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set
As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 3:00 PM, Sep. 1st GMT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.
Tevogen Bio Appoints Esteemed Global Safety Management Expert Victor Sordillo to its Corporate Advisory Board
WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Tevogen Bio, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of cell and gene therapies in oncology, neurology, and virology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Sordillo, PE, CSP, MBA, to Tevogen’s Corporate Advisory Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005606/en/ Victor Sordillo, PE, CSP, MBA, joins Tevogen Bio’s Corporate Advisory Board (Photo: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
American-made wine company ‘excited, proud’ to move manufacturing back to US
After once being too small to meet American glass manufacturers’ volume quota, one U.S.-based wine startup is "excited and proud" to move production back home. "After expanding distribution across the country, after achieving consistent triple-digit sales growth year-after-year and raising multiple seven figure rounds of investments, we are so excited and proud to be moving our glass manufacturing to the United States," Wander + Ivy founder and CEO Dana Spalding said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.
7 Ways to Support Local Businesses and Your Community
Money simply works harder for the immediate good when it’s kept close to home.
Stellantis and National Business League launch inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program
Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) launched the inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program, a group of 15 Black-owned businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities. The program also announced the addition of a diverse group of corporate partners that will enhance...
FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 5 of 5: On Managers, Growth & Progression
Technical Interviews have evolved a lot since I transitioned from being a Software Engineer to an Engineering Manager. Particularly in the post-Covid era, there's been a greater emphasis on the person, which I think is an important and welcome change. Over the decade of interviewing hundreds of coders, I've also...
Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand
We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
Telink Introduces Energy Harvesting Multi-protocol Wireless Connectivity Module, Powered by Nowi, to Enable Batteryless Solutions
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Telink and Nowi reinforce their existing partnership by launching an Energy Autonomous Wireless Connectivity Module. This new product offering enables additional energy harvesting use-cases by further reducing bill of material size, cost and complexity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005001/en/ Telink Energy Harvesting Wireless Connectivity Module powered by Nowi (Photo: Business Wire)
dronedj.com
Qualcomm-backed Indian drone company ideaForge preps for US debut
Commercial UAV Expo, one of the most highly-anticipated drone trade shows of the year, opens next week in Las Vegas with more than 225 organizations showcasing their solutions to over 2,500 drone professionals from across the world. One of these organizations is India’s ideaForge, which is using the conference as the first step toward building a local presence in the North American market.
technologynetworks.com
Policy Outlines a New Approach to Regulating Genetically Engineered Crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit – particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
foodlogistics.com
Women in Supply Chain Forum Celebrates Influential Women in Supply Chain
Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive launched the Women in Supply Chain Forum, an exclusive networking and educational forum designed for influential women in the supply chain industry. The Women in Supply Chain Forum is tailored to women in executive-level positions to expand their professional network and enhance their businesses through thought-provoking discussion panels. Register to attend now, and be a part of a community set to promote women in supply chain and logistics.
Benzinga
3D Scanning Market size is estimated to reach $704.2 billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.8% – IndustryARC
3D Scanning Market size is valued at $429.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of $704.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The adoption of efficient scanning technology is on the rise in healthcare applications due to enhanced medical facilities and improved awareness regarding hygiene. The average cost for 3D Structured Light scanners depends on whether it is Hardware or software and the services involved. However, as per Artec 3D the average price of 3D scanners.
healthleadersmedia.com
How to Improve Healthcare Supply Chains
McKinsey & Company experts says health systems should focus on three areas to boost the performance of their supply chains. — A recentarticle produced by McKinsey & Company provides advice on how health systems can improve their supply chains. The coronavirus pandemic has heightened interest among healthcare executives in...
Jaco Maritz Appointed as Global Chief Executive Officer of SYSPRO
TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announces that Jaco Maritz has been named global CEO, while co-founder Phil Duff will be stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. Supported by a strong executive team, Maritz will drive the business strategy and vision while overseeing the company’s daily operations. SYSPRO will remain a privately-owned business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005026/en/ Jaco Maritz has been named global SYSPRO CEO, while co-founder Phil Duff will be stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Grupo Éxito is the First Grocery Retailer in Colombia to Adopt Scalable Self Checkout by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & MEDELLÍN, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005048/en/ Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, Grupo Éxito’s consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.(Photo: Business Wire)
