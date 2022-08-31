This supports the argument that there is a need for not only having CS jobs but deploying more of them. Simply put, these jobs serve a critical role in tech companies today. Like most functions, CS continues to evolve and is not a “one-size-fits-all” model. Deploying the right archetype requires careful consideration to ensure CS teams are focused on the right activities, offer a seamless experience across the customer engagement model and bring value to the end users. Successful companies realize CS is not just a job or even an organization; it is an organizational mindset that includes actions, investments and coordination across multiple departments, including product development, management, marketing, sales, and technical and customer support.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO