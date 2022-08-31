Read full article on original website
Maren Morris Launches ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ Tee Amid Brittany Aldean Transphobia Feud
The saga continues between Maren Morris and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany: In fact, they've now each launched a T-shirt that nods to their feud, and both will benefit charities of their choosing. Morris debuted her tee on her social channels on Friday (Sept. 2): A black shirt that reads "Maren...
Trace Adkins Recounts His Time Working With Late Actor Anne Heche: ‘Way Too Short’
As he gears up for the premiere of his upcoming Fox TV series, Monarch, Trace Adkins reflected on his brief, memorable work with actor Anne Heche on another project, 13 Minutes. That film — released in October 2021 — was one of the last projects Heche worked on before her death in early August.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Is Engaged: ‘Overwhelmingly Thankful, Excited and Thrilled’
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are preparing to welcome a new son-in-law into the family. Their oldest daughter, 32-year-old Mattie Jackson Selecman, got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Smith during a recent birthday trip to Palm Beach, Fla. "Came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man's...
Amy Grant Breaks Silence on Her Recovery One Month After Bicycle Accident
One month after her bicycle accident, Amy Grant is updating her fans on her recovery process. The singer posted on social media on Saturday, Aug. 27, marking the first time she has personally acknowledged what happened. Although she is doing better, she will continue to give herself the rest she needs.
Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Video at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony. Ballerini took the...
Wendy Moten Is Ready for Her Moment, After Decades as a Backup Singer: ‘I Feel Like an Artist Again’
Rarely does a backing vocalist step out from underneath the shadow of their superstar counterpart, but that's exactly what happened at Vince Gill's Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville earlier this month, when his backup-singer-turned-special-guest Wendy Moten took the spotlight for a mini-set in the middle of the show. Moten's revamped...
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson Re-Tool ‘9 to 5′ for a New Doc About the Challenges Women Face at Work
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is getting revamped as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The song gets a significant production update from in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, as well as Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. "I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done...
ALBUM REVIEW: Steve Moakler Considers the Important Things in Life on ‘Make a Little Room’
Steve Moakler wants us all to make some space in our lives to slow down, take notice of small, important things, and connect with the people around us. His latest album, Make a Little Room, acts as musical guide that lyrically nudges us toward that new direction. On the title...
Vince Gill Joins Sunny Sweeney for Heartbreaking New Track ‘Married Alone’ [Listen]
Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill take a painfully honest look at a relationship on the rocks in their new duet, "Married Alone." The honky-tonk heartbreaker serves as the title track from Sweeney's extremely personal upcoming album, which is due out Sept. 23 via Thirty Tigers. Co-produced by Paul Cauthen and the Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, "Married Alone" was written in the wake of Sweeney's own difficult breakup.
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
Amy Ray Taps Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell + More for Upcoming Album ‘If It All Goes South’
Indigo Girls' Amy Ray is gearing up to release her tenth studio album next month. Set for release on Sept. 16, If It All Goes South features creative contributions from an all-star lineup of musical talent. Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, the Highwomen's Natalie Hemby, Phil Cook and I'm With Her...
Top 10 Shania Twain Collaborations
Shania Twain is known as the "Queen of Country Pop" for a reason: for nearly three decades, Twain has been dazzling audiences across the globe, selling over 100 million records in the process. In the 1990s, the Canadian native cemented herself as a lasting presence in the music industry. Her recent Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl and Let's Go! Las Vegas residency have served as reminders of why she's such an important part of the country music landscape.
Dolly Parton Leads a Star-Filled Cast for NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton will once again be setting her sights on festive magic this holiday season. The singer has been announced as the star of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, an upcoming NBC musical film that will feature an array of special guests. Willie Nelson and Jimmie Allen will also be...
Hardy & Lainey Wilson’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Is a Stellar Country Murder Ballad [Listen]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson have officially joined the list of country stars with murder ballads in their catalog — a list that includes Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks and the Chicks. On Friday (Aug. 26), the singers are sharing their brand new collaboration, a murder ballad...
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are Scaring Us in the Latest ‘Big Sky’ Trailer … [Watch]
A new, expanded trailer for ABC's Big Sky finds Reba McEntire alongside her on-screen husband (real-life boyfriend Rex Linn), and together they're framed as the most frightening kind of evil: The normal kind. To be fair, it's never been stated that either of them plays the villain on Big Sky:...
