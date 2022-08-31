Shania Twain is known as the "Queen of Country Pop" for a reason: for nearly three decades, Twain has been dazzling audiences across the globe, selling over 100 million records in the process. In the 1990s, the Canadian native cemented herself as a lasting presence in the music industry. Her recent Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl and Let's Go! Las Vegas residency have served as reminders of why she's such an important part of the country music landscape.

