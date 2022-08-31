Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
UFC's Nate Diaz to Apply for Promoter's License to Create Real Fight, Inc.
UFC star Nate Diaz is set to headline UFC 279 on Saturday against Khamzat Chimaev in what will be the final fight on his contract. It appears that Diaz already has plans for his post-UFC career. Diaz announced Sunday that he will be applying for his promoter's license in the...
UFC・
Bleacher Report
Andy Ruiz Jr. Calls Out Deontay Wilder for Fight: 'God Willing He Wins in October'
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to face Deontay Wilder in his next fight after Sunday's win Luis Ortiz. "God willing he wins in October," Ruiz said of Wilder, per Michael Benson of TalkSport. "We're in the same organization. I wanna thank Al Haymon. We can make this fight happen, and let's do it, let's get it on."
Bleacher Report
MJF Makes Shocking Return After CM Punk Beats Jon Moxley to Win AEW World Title
In his hometown of Chicago, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley at All Out on Sunday to become a two-time All Elite Wrestling world champion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndNEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndNEW</a>!!!<br>2x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> World Champion CM PUNK. Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllOut</a> LIVE on PPV on major providers, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>, intl <a href="https://twitter.com/FiteTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FiteTV</a>+<a href="https://twitter.com/ppv_com?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ppv_com</a> RIGHT NOW. <a href="https://t.co/LaVKKqt0Fh">pic.twitter.com/LaVKKqt0Fh</a>
Bleacher Report
Toni Storm Wins Interim AEW Women's Championship at 2022 AEW All Out
Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Jamie Hayter in a four-way match at AEW All Out on Sunday to become the interim AEW women's world champion. Your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> Interim Women's World Champion is Toni Storm!!!<br><br>Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllOut</a> LIVE on PPV on major providers, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>, intl <a href="https://twitter.com/FiteTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FiteTV</a>+<a href="https://twitter.com/ppv_com?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ppv_com</a>! <a href="https://t.co/t8WxUmqvLd">pic.twitter.com/t8WxUmqvLd</a>
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Could Drew McIntyre do what no other Superstar had done for two years and defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle?. It was the question on the minds of fans Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, home to the first pay-per-view to be staged in the United Kingdom for 30 years.
Bleacher Report
CM Punk's Pipebomb, Reigns Retains and More Quick Takes from Wild WWE, AEW Weekend
For the first time in several years, wrestling is fascinating to follow again both inside and outside of the ring. This past wild weekend from WWE and AEW proved just that. Starting on Saturday, WWE produced their terrific Clash at the Castle pay-per-view that ended in shocking fashion: Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the United Kingdom's own Drew McIntyre.
Bleacher Report
Final AEW All out 2022 Picks for Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk and Full Match Card
AEW All Out 2022 airing tonight on B/R Live looks to be a can't-miss event for All Elite Wrestling's future. CM Punk gets a shot at redemption against Jon Moxley, an interim women's world champion and the inaugural trios champions will be crowned, and over a dozen other matches will be action-packed and could steal the show.
Bleacher Report
MJF vs. CM Punk is the Feud That Can Elevate AEW to a New Level
All Elite Wrestling All Out's main event on Sunday night featuring CM Punk and Jon Moxley got the promotion back on track with an unexpected twist—the return of MJF and, more importantly, the long-awaited standoff between MJF and CM Punk. CM Punk predictably got the win in Chicago after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Roman Reigns After Beating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle?
By the skin of his teeth—and with some help from Solo Sikoa—Roman Reigns remains your undisputed WWE universal champion, successfully retaining over Drew McIntyre in Cardiff. Clash at the Castle was a major hurdle to overcome, particularly with Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in an extra looming...
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst Booking Decisions of AEW All Out 2022 Results
AEW All Out 2022 was five hours of continuous action and could prove to be one of the most important shows in All Elite Wrestling history. Some titles changed hands and many wrestlers took a step forward in boosting their careers, while others were smacked down to a lower rung of the hierarchy as some power shifts on the roster could pave the way for major changes to come.
Bleacher Report
The Real Winners and Losers From AEW All Out 2022 Match Card
AEW All Out 2022 may go down as All Elite Wrestling's most controversial pay-per-view in its history. It was a heavily heel-focused night where the crowd did not get what they wanted more often than not. Some major fan favorites fell short, particularly The Acclaimed. However, the crowd may have...
Bleacher Report
MJF's Career-Defining Feud is Here and Top Takeaways From 2022 AEW All Out Results
All Elite Wrestling presented its All Out pay-per-view Sunday night, live from Chicago, with several newsworthy events on the minds of the company's faithful audience. There was the return of MJF after months of speculation, the questionable booking of both Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks, the breakout of The Acclaimed, and the beginnings of a breakup between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and trusted enforcer Jamie Hayter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Electric Atmosphere at WWE Clash at the Castle Gets Dampened With Roman Reigns' Win
WWE Clash at the Castle from Cardiff, Wales on Saturday night will go down as one of those events. "Those" meaning a stellar must-see event with near-WrestleMania energy that remained that way until the ending of the main event—this time Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre—which could leave things on a sour note.
Comments / 0