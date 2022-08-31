Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ
Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Shuttle Service Inquiry
I read an article in Rockland Daily the other day about a new shuttle starting and ending in the Village of Kaser. How do I get this same service in the Village of Spring Valley? It would be a fantastic service for so many people in Spring Valley who don't have another means of transportation and therefore have to rely on expensive taxis to get around to the main shopping spots in the area. Please let me know which agency I should get in touch with to request shuttle service.
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
‘The damage is already done.’ New Jersey farms struggle amid drought, supply chain issues
New Jersey’s farmers say they are struggling due to the ongoing drought, coupled with supply chain issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oakland-nj.org
Ramapo Valley Road and Franklin Avenue Road Closure Schedule Announced
Oakland, N.J. - September 2, 2022 - The Borough has been advised that Ramapo Valley Road at the Mahwah/Oakland border will remain closed in both directions for approximately three (3) more weeks. Sewer main installation will continue along Franklin Avenue throughout the month of September, with shifting detours. An exception for large trucks, busses, and school busses will be made. Police will be on site to direct traffic.
Lodi St. Joseph’s Feast Begins, Expect Travel Delays
LODI, NJ – The annual St. Joseph Feast has begun and Lodi police are advising...
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Building up is tearing down Montclair’s essence (On the Other Hand)
We all love Montclair. But just because you love something, that doesn’t mean you should have more of it (for example, ice cream, french fries, a 24-ounce double-bacon cheeseburger served in Columbus, Ohio, called the Thurmanator). But the Montclair Township Council seems to believe that when it comes to...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
morristowngreen.com
Reversal of fortune: Apartments will rise over Morristown storefronts
Zoning, like so many other things, is a marathon, not a sprint. Joseph Milelli finally crossed the finish line on Wednesday, securing municipal approvals to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and DeHart streets in downtown Morristown. It took seven virtual zoning board hearings....
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Napanoch Point wildfire grows in Ulster County's Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the Napanoch Point fire has increased in size due to vegetation, terrain and weather conditions.
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
1 dead after car struck by LIRR train, service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch
Service to the Port Jefferson Branch Long Island Railroad line has been partially suspended after a car was struck by a train.
'It's a very dangerous situation.' Drivers welcome plans to make Southern State safer
A recent study unveiled ways to make the roadway safer, especially at the stretch in western and central Nassau County nicknamed 'Bloody Alley' because of the amount of accidents.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
Comments / 0