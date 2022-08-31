ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Family Fun

Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ

Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
VERONA, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Shuttle Service Inquiry

I read an article in Rockland Daily the other day about a new shuttle starting and ending in the Village of Kaser. How do I get this same service in the Village of Spring Valley? It would be a fantastic service for so many people in Spring Valley who don't have another means of transportation and therefore have to rely on expensive taxis to get around to the main shopping spots in the area. Please let me know which agency I should get in touch with to request shuttle service.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, NJ
Government
City
Oakland, NJ
oakland-nj.org

Ramapo Valley Road and Franklin Avenue Road Closure Schedule Announced

Oakland, N.J. - September 2, 2022 - The Borough has been advised that Ramapo Valley Road at the Mahwah/Oakland border will remain closed in both directions for approximately three (3) more weeks. Sewer main installation will continue along Franklin Avenue throughout the month of September, with shifting detours. An exception for large trucks, busses, and school busses will be made. Police will be on site to direct traffic.
OAKLAND, NJ
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Jersey 101.5

Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ

The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
morristowngreen.com

Reversal of fortune: Apartments will rise over Morristown storefronts

Zoning, like so many other things, is a marathon, not a sprint. Joseph Milelli finally crossed the finish line on Wednesday, securing municipal approvals to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and DeHart streets in downtown Morristown. It took seven virtual zoning board hearings....
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy