I read an article in Rockland Daily the other day about a new shuttle starting and ending in the Village of Kaser. How do I get this same service in the Village of Spring Valley? It would be a fantastic service for so many people in Spring Valley who don't have another means of transportation and therefore have to rely on expensive taxis to get around to the main shopping spots in the area. Please let me know which agency I should get in touch with to request shuttle service.

SPRING VALLEY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO