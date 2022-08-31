ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Path Of Exile’ addresses community frustration by outlining planned changes

Path Of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games has shared a list of planned updates for the game, addressing a slew of issues that have been heavily criticised by its community. Following the launch of Path Of Exile‘s Lake Of Kalandra update, Grinding Gear Games has published a lengthy blog post titled ‘What We’re Working On’ (via PCGamesN).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Splatoon 3’ fans should beware of online spoilers ahead of launch

Splatoon 3 isn’t scheduled for release until September 9, but it seems retail copies have shipped early and as a result, spoiler content is appearing online already. Story spoilers, boss battles, cutscenes and more have been appearing on platforms such as YouTube over the weekend, but it seems Nintendo is taking action to have the content removed, as many of these videos are now showing as being blocked for copyright reasons. Nevertheless, some of these are racking up views in the tens of thousands before Nintendo can get to them, including the end cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Rocksmith+’ review: bloated, but undeniably useful

Want to learn guitar? With Rocksmith+, developer Ubisoft says you can do just that. Of course, if you’re already a seasoned strummer, a catalogue of over 5000 tracks means you’re free to learn your favourite songs with a colourful Guitar Hero-style interactive tab. Well, in theory. The reality...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpgs#Diablo#Path Of Exile#The Crown#Video Game#Nme
NME

Stray Kids storm the city in exhilarating ‘Maxident’ comeback teaser

Stray Kids have announced their upcoming return with ‘Maxident’ through a stunning new comeback trailer. On September 6 at Midnight KST, Stray Kids dropped a two-minute trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Maxident’, thereby officially announcing the release. This record, which marks the boyband’s seventh mini-album, will arrive on October 7 at 12am EST/1pm KST.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ studio apologises for “offensive” racial stereotyping

Wizards of the Coast has issued an apology regarding a Dungeons & Dragons update that included “offensive material” connected to the game’s Hadozee race. The newest Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, introduced the Hadozee race via the Astral Adventurer’s Guide. A passage refers to them as “timid mammals, no bigger than house cats,” before likening them to monkeys with “wing-like flaps” that allow them to “glide from branch to branch”.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy