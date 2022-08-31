Read full article on original website
NME
‘Path Of Exile’ addresses community frustration by outlining planned changes
Path Of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games has shared a list of planned updates for the game, addressing a slew of issues that have been heavily criticised by its community. Following the launch of Path Of Exile‘s Lake Of Kalandra update, Grinding Gear Games has published a lengthy blog post titled ‘What We’re Working On’ (via PCGamesN).
NME
Xbox head wants to showcase ‘Fable’ but Playground Games refuses until its ready
Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty wants to show off Playground Games‘ Fable, but the developer has refused and wants it to be ready first. During Pax West 2022, Booty touched on the upcoming fantasy role-playing game and said that he asks Playground to share the game with fans every time he sees it, but the team refuses (via IGN).
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ fans should beware of online spoilers ahead of launch
Splatoon 3 isn’t scheduled for release until September 9, but it seems retail copies have shipped early and as a result, spoiler content is appearing online already. Story spoilers, boss battles, cutscenes and more have been appearing on platforms such as YouTube over the weekend, but it seems Nintendo is taking action to have the content removed, as many of these videos are now showing as being blocked for copyright reasons. Nevertheless, some of these are racking up views in the tens of thousands before Nintendo can get to them, including the end cutscene.
NME
‘Rocksmith+’ review: bloated, but undeniably useful
Want to learn guitar? With Rocksmith+, developer Ubisoft says you can do just that. Of course, if you’re already a seasoned strummer, a catalogue of over 5000 tracks means you’re free to learn your favourite songs with a colourful Guitar Hero-style interactive tab. Well, in theory. The reality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Splitgate’ to end development as 1047 Games goes “all-in” on next title
1047 Games has announced that it is closing future development on its free-to-play, first-person shooter (FPS) Splitgate. In a statement posted to the game’s Twitter account, 1047 Games thanked fans of Splitgate for their enthusiasm and said the portal-based shooter’s popularity would not be possible without their support.
NME
Stray Kids storm the city in exhilarating ‘Maxident’ comeback teaser
Stray Kids have announced their upcoming return with ‘Maxident’ through a stunning new comeback trailer. On September 6 at Midnight KST, Stray Kids dropped a two-minute trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Maxident’, thereby officially announcing the release. This record, which marks the boyband’s seventh mini-album, will arrive on October 7 at 12am EST/1pm KST.
NME
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ studio apologises for “offensive” racial stereotyping
Wizards of the Coast has issued an apology regarding a Dungeons & Dragons update that included “offensive material” connected to the game’s Hadozee race. The newest Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, introduced the Hadozee race via the Astral Adventurer’s Guide. A passage refers to them as “timid mammals, no bigger than house cats,” before likening them to monkeys with “wing-like flaps” that allow them to “glide from branch to branch”.
