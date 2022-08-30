Do you like ‘Enter Sandman’? Of course you do. Do you understand the Metallica anthem’s lyrics though? According to new research, you might not. As per Louder Sound, a new study by WordFinder discovered that there’s plenty of song lyrics that we all seem to misunderstand. WordFinder presented participants with over 1,000 snippets of various songs, and asked them to guess the lyrics based on a choice of just four phrases.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO