Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
Kevin Bacon joins viral ‘It’s Corn’ trend
Kevin Bacon has added some star power to the viral ‘It’s Corn’ phenomenon, picking up his guitar for a… corny… rendition of the song. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor performed an acoustic cover of the song, soulfully singing the annoyingly catchy lyrics while strumming his guitar with a corn on the cob.
ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti just dropped a fire new track on Instagram
ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti surprised fans earlier today by dropping a new track on Instagram, possibly titled ‘Our Destiny.’. ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti fans were in for a treat earlier tonight when the rappers dropped a fire new track on Instagram. The video for the song, possibly titled ‘Our Destiny,’ appears to be a compilation of moments from the rapper’s life and career. It is unclear whether the song will get an official release.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
This wonderful TikTok account finds romance in everyday Melbourne
Sometimes, in the midst of the wacky conspiracy videos and inane dance routines, TikTok throws up something genuinely worthwhile. TikTok account GardenStateJournal posts clips that romanticise Melbourne, copying what filmmakers have been doing to New York City for decades. It’s the work of local Dylan Walsh, just another Melburnian that...
The Wiggles just sang about their Rolling Stone cover on live TV
The Wiggles celebrated being Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars in the most wiggly way possible, joyously singing about it in their Big Red Car on live TV. The iconic children’s music group appeared on Network Ten’s Studio 10 this morning to discuss all things Wiggles, including the arrival of new Blue Wiggle Lucia Field, joining her father Anthony in the lineup.
Do you not know the lyrics to ‘Enter Sandman’? It turns out you’re not alone
Do you like ‘Enter Sandman’? Of course you do. Do you understand the Metallica anthem’s lyrics though? According to new research, you might not. As per Louder Sound, a new study by WordFinder discovered that there’s plenty of song lyrics that we all seem to misunderstand. WordFinder presented participants with over 1,000 snippets of various songs, and asked them to guess the lyrics based on a choice of just four phrases.
This Melbourne bar could be yours for absolutely free
At one point or another, usually in a drunken haze, we’ve all thought about how cool it would be to own a bar. If you’ve ever actually tried to put the plan into place, however, you’ll have realised that starting a bar is ridiculously expensive. You can’t just buy a few bottles of alcohol and let the fun times commence.
