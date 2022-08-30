ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon joins viral ‘It’s Corn’ trend

Kevin Bacon has added some star power to the viral ‘It’s Corn’ phenomenon, picking up his guitar for a… corny… rendition of the song. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor performed an acoustic cover of the song, soulfully singing the annoyingly catchy lyrics while strumming his guitar with a corn on the cob.
