ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right wrist inflammation. Benintendi left in the third inning of Friday night’s 9-0 loss to Tampa Bay after injuring the wrist on a swing. He shook his hand and immediately walked to the Yankees dugout. New York manager Aaron Boone said Benintendi thought something popped on the wrist and that he had some finger numbness afterward. “We’ve got to get some more tests, more imaging and more opinions to kind of really narrow down exactly what it is,” Boone said. “There’s still some questions out there.”

BRONX, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO