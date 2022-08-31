ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Quick Hits: LSU football falls to Florida State 24-23 in season opener

The Brian Kelly era at LSU got off to a shaky start as LSU football lost its season opener to Florida State. LSU struggled in every facet of the game, and never seemed in it after the first drive. The troubles started on the Tiger offensive line as constant pressure kept LSU from establishing an offensive rhythm. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found success running the ball early on, but struggled to get the passing game going, due in part to the constant pressure.
Tailgate Checklist: Five go-to items to make the most out of LSU game days

With the first home game of the football season quickly approaching, we’ve compiled a top five list of go-to items for every tailgater to have for the big day. It’s a common omen that tailgating space on campus is first come, first serve. Though the most dedicated fans camp out in the early hours in the morning, simply being on time or a bit early for the tailgate of your choice should help you secure a decent spot. Factor in traffic in the surrounding area when determining what time you’ll leave out.
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Florida State

Kickoff is now right around the corner for LSU football as the Tigers get ready to take the field for the first time under Brian Kelly. The action starts fast for LSU though, as the Tigers are traveling to New Orleans to play Florida State in the Louisiana Kickoff. A lot has been made of this game throughout the offseason, so here at The Reveille we’ve chimed in with our own predictions.
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Soccer continues unbeaten run after win over Southern Mississippi

LSU Soccer continued their unbeaten run after defeating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 3-1 at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex. LSU lined up in the 3-5-2 for this game and started well. The Tigers were generating chances and finding space to shoot early. Most of their shots were from distance which didn’t prove to be trouble for the Southern Miss goalkeeper.
Student Government holds first meeting of fall 2022 semester, introduces new position

The Student Government senate held their first official meeting on Wednesday, marking the official beginning of its 56th session. The meeting, held in the Capital Chambers on the third floor of the Student Union, was presided over by Speaker of the Senate and Speaker Pro Tempore, mechanical engineering and theater performance senior Samantha Stag economics senior Olivia Devall, respectively.
This Week In BR: DIY crafts, Mid City supper stroll, cake decorating

Create Your Own Candle Workshop | The Royal Standard. Book a session to create your own candle in The Steel Magnolia Candle Kitchen at the Royal Standard starting from either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Choose your own candle holder and perfect a perfect fragrance with the guidance of a professional candle maker. After each session, participants are given 20% off store merchandise from The Royal Standard shop, 16016 Perkins Rd. Tickets are $40.
