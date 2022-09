Arm your legs for the 24th annual Labor Day Blue Star Bridge Walk Monday, Sept. 5, gathering in Douglas at 9 a.m. and ambling north to Saugatuck at 9:30. The not-so-grueling 0.19-kilometer (623-foot) stroll offers finisher’s certificates you can cherish for a lifetime on completion, friendship, a late summer group celebration and exercise.

SAUGATUCK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO