Otsego, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
GRANDVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2

Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Otsego, MI
Otsego, MI
fhcsportsreport.com

Varsity football towers over Portage Central in a blow out game

Another week into the school year means another week of football here in Ranger Country, and this week the boys varsity football team wasted no time when it came to getting its second victory of the season. The Rangers traveled south to Portage Central last night, September 1, to take on the Mustangs in what would have been a game to write home about.
PORTAGE, MI
stadiumjourney.com

Sullivan Field – Grand Rapids MI

At the corner of Valley Avenue and 6th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a baseball field and bleachers were built in 1937 using WPA funds. It was named Valley Field. In its early years, it was customary for teams from nearby towns to play games wherever they could find a field. Valley Field was an ideal choice. The Grand Rapids Black Sox, owned by Grand Rapids’ citizen and Negro League great Ted Raspberry, played here as well.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two Ryans at Saugatuck City Hall

Saugatuck residents now have two Ryans in city hall. New planning, zoning and project management director Ryan Cummins has joined city manager Ryan Heise there. The job was listed paying $87,500 yearly. The city has also hired Sara Williams of South Haven as deputy clerk and public works administrative assistant,...
SAUGATUCK, MI
threeriversnews.com

Grand opening held for Meyer Broadway Trail

THREE RIVERS — A recently-completed biking/walking trail connecting Three Rivers with Meyer Broadway Park held a grand opening ceremony Thursday. More than a dozen people attended the slightly-rainy ceremony for the new Meyer Broadway Trail, which included officials from the City of Three Rivers, Fabius Township, Three Rivers Health and the River Country Recreation Authority (RCRA).
THREE RIVERS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Wine & Harvest Festival on tap for next weekend

PAW PAW – Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival’s three-day event, Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11, will feature something for everyone, including the return of the popular “Refresco Grape Stomp.”. The Refresco Grape Stomp will be held Friday, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Lakefront...
PAW PAW, MI
theonlycolors.com

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

