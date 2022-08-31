Read full article on original website
Fourth-quarter thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 2 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – We’re only two weeks into the high school football season, but Thursday’s Kalamazoo-area games had all the intensity and excitement of playoff competition. A hard-hitting rivalry game between Kalamazoo’s two public schools, a thriller in Three Rivers and a furious comeback in a game...
13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2
Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 2 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – We’re only two weeks into the high school football season, and it’s already shaping up to be a memorable one for players, coaches and fans around the Kalamazoo area. Thursday’s slate of games saw several thrillers, including a stunning upset between Kalamazoo’s two public...
See 32 photos as Byron Center plays Grandville in high school football
GRANDVILLE, MI - Week two of high school football is in full swing with Grandville and Byron Center facing off at Grandville High School. Grandville started the game with a 79-yard kick off return touchdown during the first 10 seconds, and went on to top Byron Center, 45-27.
Varsity football towers over Portage Central in a blow out game
Another week into the school year means another week of football here in Ranger Country, and this week the boys varsity football team wasted no time when it came to getting its second victory of the season. The Rangers traveled south to Portage Central last night, September 1, to take on the Mustangs in what would have been a game to write home about.
After 3 knee surgeries, Muskegon native ready for big season with WMU football
KALAMAZOO, MI – Damari Roberson put on his football pads, eye black and tape just as he had countless times in his young football career. On paper, was nothing remarkable about Muskegon Mona Shores’ Sept. 17, 2017 matchup with an overmatched Jenison team, but five years later, it’s a game Roberson can’t forget.
Sullivan Field – Grand Rapids MI
At the corner of Valley Avenue and 6th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a baseball field and bleachers were built in 1937 using WPA funds. It was named Valley Field. In its early years, it was customary for teams from nearby towns to play games wherever they could find a field. Valley Field was an ideal choice. The Grand Rapids Black Sox, owned by Grand Rapids’ citizen and Negro League great Ted Raspberry, played here as well.
Everything WMU coach Tim Lester said about Michigan State
The Broncos head coach was highly complimentary of the Spartans
Two Ryans at Saugatuck City Hall
Saugatuck residents now have two Ryans in city hall. New planning, zoning and project management director Ryan Cummins has joined city manager Ryan Heise there. The job was listed paying $87,500 yearly. The city has also hired Sara Williams of South Haven as deputy clerk and public works administrative assistant,...
Grand opening held for Meyer Broadway Trail
THREE RIVERS — A recently-completed biking/walking trail connecting Three Rivers with Meyer Broadway Park held a grand opening ceremony Thursday. More than a dozen people attended the slightly-rainy ceremony for the new Meyer Broadway Trail, which included officials from the City of Three Rivers, Fabius Township, Three Rivers Health and the River Country Recreation Authority (RCRA).
Wine & Harvest Festival on tap for next weekend
PAW PAW – Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival’s three-day event, Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11, will feature something for everyone, including the return of the popular “Refresco Grape Stomp.”. The Refresco Grape Stomp will be held Friday, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Lakefront...
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
$100M Kalamazoo career, tech center takes shape in new renderings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Development plans are set for review next week for the new career and technical education being built in Kalamazoo, funded through a $100 million donation. The documents submitted to the city of Kalamazoo show the planned educational facility, through a handful of three-dimensional renderings and a virtual flythrough.
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #15 Michigan State Spartans face the Western Michigan Broncos from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos.
