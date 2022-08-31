ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

Sullivan Field – Grand Rapids MI

At the corner of Valley Avenue and 6th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a baseball field and bleachers were built in 1937 using WPA funds. It was named Valley Field. In its early years, it was customary for teams from nearby towns to play games wherever they could find a field. Valley Field was an ideal choice. The Grand Rapids Black Sox, owned by Grand Rapids’ citizen and Negro League great Ted Raspberry, played here as well.
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
Team USA Set for Motocross of Nations at Redbud

It’s Official! Team USA has been named for the Motorcross of Nations (MXoN) being held this year at Redbud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. If you were waiting to see if Yamaha was going to support Eli Tomac in his bid to represent the United States? It has been confirmed Tomac will ride in the MXGP class. His teammates will be Justin Cooper in the MX2 class and Chase Sexton in the Open Class.
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on eastbound I-94, just outside Kalamazoo, hospitalized a Saginaw man Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 when the driver of a black Mercury swerved to avoid a semi truck that entered their lane. Police said the driver of the Mercury lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck the cement median.
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
