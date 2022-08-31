Read full article on original website
Sullivan Field – Grand Rapids MI
At the corner of Valley Avenue and 6th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a baseball field and bleachers were built in 1937 using WPA funds. It was named Valley Field. In its early years, it was customary for teams from nearby towns to play games wherever they could find a field. Valley Field was an ideal choice. The Grand Rapids Black Sox, owned by Grand Rapids’ citizen and Negro League great Ted Raspberry, played here as well.
theonlycolors.com
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #15 Michigan State Spartans face the Western Michigan Broncos from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos.
thelascopress.com
Team USA Set for Motocross of Nations at Redbud
It’s Official! Team USA has been named for the Motorcross of Nations (MXoN) being held this year at Redbud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. If you were waiting to see if Yamaha was going to support Eli Tomac in his bid to represent the United States? It has been confirmed Tomac will ride in the MXGP class. His teammates will be Justin Cooper in the MX2 class and Chase Sexton in the Open Class.
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 2 scoreboard: Thursday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated at results become available. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Fox17
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on eastbound I-94, just outside Kalamazoo, hospitalized a Saginaw man Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 when the driver of a black Mercury swerved to avoid a semi truck that entered their lane. Police said the driver of the Mercury lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck the cement median.
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Michigan State Police find missing 16-year-old safe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE: Michigan State Police say a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Greenville area has been found safe Friday. The teenager was believed to be in the Grand Rapids area. Authorities wanted to thank the public for sharing tips to help find him safe...
Sheriff: 2 men in hospital after crash near Hudsonville
Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles near Hudsonville, deputies said.
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo will soon have another restaurant option in its downtown district.
Koalapalooza: John Ball Zoo says goodbye to koalas with festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Koalapalooza is happening this weekend at John Ball Zoo, beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. It’s a going away party of sorts for the koalas. The three-day festival is a chance to celebrate and say goodbye to the two male koalas that...
Michigan Marine veteran walks 900 miles around Lake Michigan to help fellow vets
HOLLAND, Michigan — The waves crash against the shore at Holland State Park. A crowd of hundreds takes in the scenery as a few of them walk along the water. It's something almost any Michigander would find relaxing. But try walking around Lake Michigan. Like, all of it. Travis...
WWMTCw
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
WWMTCw
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
WOOD
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
