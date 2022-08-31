It’s Official! Team USA has been named for the Motorcross of Nations (MXoN) being held this year at Redbud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. If you were waiting to see if Yamaha was going to support Eli Tomac in his bid to represent the United States? It has been confirmed Tomac will ride in the MXGP class. His teammates will be Justin Cooper in the MX2 class and Chase Sexton in the Open Class.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO