Jackson, Mississippi, mayor says he hopes water service can be restored this week, as residents endure lines for bottles

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
After 6 days of misery, FEMA director says it's too early to say when Jackson, Mississippi, residents will have clean running water
For almost a week, thousands of residents in Mississippi's capital haven't had enough water to flush their toilets. Nor enough water to fight fires. Or even enough clean running water to safely brush their teeth. Yet six days after a major failure at a water treatment plant, it is still...
Albany Herald
'We're living in a nightmare': Jackson university students take online classes, leave campus amid city's ongoing water crisis
Just one week after the school year began in Mississippi's capital city, university students were faced with a crisis canceling all in-person classes and forcing them online, but this time, it wasn't Covid-19. Hundreds of students at Jackson State University, a historically Black university, moved into their dorms August 18...
Albany Herald
Albany State kicks off football season with win over Mississippi College
ALBANY — College football returned to Albany Saturday and the defending SIAC champions did not disappoint the large hometown crowd on opening day at the Albany State Coliseum. After a grueling first half that saw the two teams tied 14-14, the Albany State Golden Rams controlled the second half...
Comments / 0