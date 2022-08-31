ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's office said. The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.

