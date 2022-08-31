ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

3 Louisiana Officers Arrested in Separate Cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two officers in Louisiana's capital city face charges after one allegedly leaked details to drug dealers about an investigation in exchange for cash and the other allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, department officials said. A third officer, who has since been fired, was charged...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
ACCIDENTS
Woman Dies in 900-Foot Fall From Colorado Mountain Peak

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's office said. The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.
ASPEN, CO

