Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
3 Louisiana Officers Arrested in Separate Cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two officers in Louisiana's capital city face charges after one allegedly leaked details to drug dealers about an investigation in exchange for cash and the other allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, department officials said. A third officer, who has since been fired, was charged...
US News and World Report
Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail
KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
US News and World Report
Fast-Moving California Wildfire Prompts Evacuations of Thousands of Residents
(Reuters) - A rapidly moving fire in Northern California had burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land by Saturday morning and prompted evacuations of thousands of residents, some of whom were also injured. The blaze, called the Mill Fire, started on Friday nearly 230 miles (370 km) north of...
US News and World Report
Woman Dies in 900-Foot Fall From Colorado Mountain Peak
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's office said. The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.
Comments / 0