Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
goduke.com
Coach K Presented with Order of The Long Leaf Pine by Governor Cooper
RALEIGH -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state's highest honorary society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as men's basketball coach at Duke University and in for his substantial work in communities across North Carolina. The ceremony occurred Thursday at the governor's mansion in Raleigh.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Host Duke Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to host its 2022 opening weekend with the Duke Invitational Sept. 2-3 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils welcome East Carolina, ETSU and Northeastern for six matches. Duke will face ETSU Friday at noon before a 10am match against Northeastern Saturday, followed by East Carolina at 7pm.
goduke.com
Shepherd Tabbed to ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd has been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List as announced by the Haskins Foundation on Thursday. A native of Greenwood, Ind., Shepherd has been selected to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch list for the second straight season and the third time over her career (2021, 2019). Shepherd, a two-time All-America selection with the Blue Devils, is coming off a season where she carded a 72.24 stroke average to go along with four top-five and five top-20 finishes. She finished the season ranked No. 12 nationally.
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Falls, 2-1, to No. 3 UCLA at Koskinen
DURHAM – In a top-three matchup at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening, third-ranked UCLA registered a second half goal en route to defeating second-ranked Duke, 2-1. The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season, dropping to 4-1, while the Bruins improved to 4-0. How It Happened. •...
goduke.com
Pair of Top-Five Opponents Await Blue Devils
DURHAM – Coming off a pair of top-20 wins to start the season, the Duke field hockey team is set to square off against a pair of top-five opponents at the annual ACC/Big 10 Cup this weekend at Boston College. Duke battles No. 1 Northwestern Sept. 2 and No. 4 Maryland Sept. 4.
goduke.com
Duke Future Initiative Announces Advisory Group
DURHAM – Terrell Smith, Director of the Duke University Future Initiative, announced on Thursday the organization's first advisory group. The eight-member committee includes Chris Dapolito (Duke Class of 2005), William Hill (2002), Reggie Love (2004), Jamin Pastore (2005), Greg Pritchard (1980), Craig Richardson (1987 & 1992), Mike Scheider (2006), and Ryan Wolitzer (2020).
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the fourth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, will feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
