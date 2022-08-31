Read full article on original website
So What
3d ago
They had to spend $144 million dollars to remove only the camps on state property? And they likely didn't do anything to prevent them from coming back so the working class people will have to continue to foot the bill. This state is the worst and I hope Republicans take over everything.
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Washington Examiner
Seattle’s Chinatown businesses are at risk in Sound Transit’s light rail extension
(The Center Square) – A sticker on a post near the light rail station in Seattle’s Chinatown International-District reads, “the first question of course was: ‘does it have a happy ending?’”. For small business owners in SCID, they are asking the same question in regards...
Downtown Seattle businesses, property owners fund street cleaning efforts
SEATTLE — Seattle businesses and property owners are funding the cleanup of several downtown streets to help kickstart recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metropolitan Improvement District (MID) is adding 18 new cleaning trikes to their fleet. The trikes are to help clean team ambassadors get to issues quicker.
Seattle Mayor talks parks, homelessness, public safety
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposed budget for the Seattle Park District Wednesday, which would underscore investments in safety, youth support, equity advancement and combat climate change. The plan would expand the number of park rangers from two to 28; work to winterize and keep all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle community court referrals are surging. Here's why
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison was elected last November with a tough-on-crime promise to aggressively prosecute criminal cases. So why have referrals to Seattle Community Court — which connects people to social services rather than put them in jail — more than doubled since Davison took office in January?
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Sound Transit losing close to $100 million to fare-dodgers
Sound Transit is losing close to $100 million a year on passengers who aren’t paying fares. After two years of forgoing enforcement, the agency plans to deploy “fare ambassadors” to do spot checks. The agency says employees — in blue and yellow uniforms — will check to...
FireRescue1
Council proposal would make interfering with Seattle firefighters a crime
SEATTLE — In response to recent attacks on on-duty firefighters, council member Andrew Lewis is proposing two strategies to help protect the first responders, KOMO News reported. Lewis is considering a proposal to make it illegal to obstruct a firefighter from aiding someone or putting out a fire. Currently,...
RELATED PEOPLE
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Firefighters put out apartment fire in Seattle's International District
SEATTLE - Seattle firefighters put out a fire at an apartment in the International District Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire started in a kitchen on the first floor of an apartment near S King St and 7th Ave S. Smoke from the fire went through the air ducts and billowed out the rooftop, spreading north into neighborhoods around Lake Union.
q13fox.com
Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown
There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.
Violent attacks against Seattle firefighters on the rise, union says
SEATTLE — The Seattle Firefighters Union wrote a letter to the City Council following about 40 alleged attacks in four months while they were on the job. KING 5 News obtained the letter that was sent on July 26 of this year. The letter detailed two specific attacks and explained that firefighters are trained to put out fires, not protect themselves from violent attacks.
KEPR
Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
ncwlife.com
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Comments / 6