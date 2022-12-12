ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling By Plane This Holiday Season? Don’t Wrap Your Gifts Ahead of Time

Flying around the holidays can be stressful. You have to deal with long lines, coordinating with relatives, and lugging suitcases stuffed with presents. There’s no magic trick for reducing airport crowds in late December, but there is one step you can take to make going through security a bit easier. If you’re traveling with gifts this year, make sure to wrap them after you reach your destination.
