The Independent

Brass die will emboss King’s cypher on to famous red boxes

A brass engraved die has been created to emboss the King’s cypher on to the famous red despatch boxes.The die, made by luxury British leather goods company Barrow Hepburn & Gale, which manufactures the boxes, is first made on a machine that has to run overnight to create the cypher’s intricate details.The die is then hand-finished and hand-polished before it can be used to apply the gold leaf emboss of Charles’s cypher to his despatch boxes.The brass die of the cypher has to be heated to a high temperature before an imprint of the cypher is applied to each of...
Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ Set a Guinness World Record for Most Jump Scares

In a spooky new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan (creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, among other horror offerings) and Leah Fong, a group of terminally ill teenagers try to scare each other silly with ghost stories. The Midnight Club, based on a novel by Christopher Pike, might make you jump with fear a record-breaking number of times—literally.
NEW YORK STATE
CNET

Connect Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to Your iPad and iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. In the last few years, game-makers have introduced more complex gameplay to the mobile experience. Services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now allow you to play more expansive games like Call of Duty, Fortnite and Apex Legends on your iPad and iPhone.
CBS News

Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free

Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
ZDNet

Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how

Lately, it feels like every technology manufacturer has a product or two hitting the market on a monthly basis. Then, there are companies like Amazon that are expected to release tens of products in a day. All that is to say we, the consumers, have more gadgets and devices to shop from than ever before -- even if the economy suggests we should take a backseat on spending.
Calling All Movie Fans: 'The Curious Movie Buff' Is Now on Sale

Do you like movies? Then find something else to read. Do you love movies? Then we’d like to interest you in our newest book-length title, The Curious Movie Buff: A Miscellany of Fantastic Films From the Past 50 Years from editor Jennifer M. Wood and the staff of Mental Floss. It’s a compendium of movie trivia, history, and lore from some of recent history’s greatest films, from Star Wars to The Big Lebowski.
LEGO’s Collectible Christmas Tree Fits Three Festive Designs Into One Set

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For many LEGO fans, unboxing and building the toy company’s annual Christmas tree has become a treasured holiday tradition. Each year ahead of the season, LEGO releases a special tree set in a limited-edition design. This time around, customers can get three festive evergreen models for the price of one.
