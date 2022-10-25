A brass engraved die has been created to emboss the King’s cypher on to the famous red despatch boxes.The die, made by luxury British leather goods company Barrow Hepburn & Gale, which manufactures the boxes, is first made on a machine that has to run overnight to create the cypher’s intricate details.The die is then hand-finished and hand-polished before it can be used to apply the gold leaf emboss of Charles’s cypher to his despatch boxes.The brass die of the cypher has to be heated to a high temperature before an imprint of the cypher is applied to each of...

