Shakopee, MN

FUN 104

Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case

Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rollover crash near Red Wing sent a Welch, MN man to a hospital Thursday afternoon. The accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year-old Mark Bigelow was traveling south on Hwy. 61 west of Red Wing when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at the intersection with eastbound Hwy. 316 around 1:45 p.m. Bigelow was taken to a hospital in Hastings with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
RED WING, MN
FUN 104

The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota

I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Man Charged With Abduction and Cannon Falls High Speed Chase

Cannon Falls, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Multiple felony charges were filed today against a Minneapolis man accused of abducting the woman and leading Cannon Falls Police on a high-speed chase. 25-year-old Daquairius Black was arraigned in Goodhue County Court on kidnapping, false imprisonment fleeing police and illegal possession of a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
FUN 104

Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
RED WING, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers

The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Man With Rifle Arrested at Mall of America

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - There has been another incident involving a gun at the Mall of America. The Bloomington Police Department issued a news release this afternoon concerning an armed robbery inside the huge shopping complex. It indicates officers were called to the property after being contacted by mall security about a report of a man carrying a rifle.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
FUN 104

Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
FARIBAULT, MN
FUN 104

Who Had the Largest Crowd Ever at the Minnesota State Fair?

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is in the middle of its 2022 run right now, so can you guess which artist drew the biggest crowds of all time when they played at the Fair?. According to its official website, the Minnesota State Fair started offering entertainment in the grandstand waaaay back in 1962. Dennis Day, Jane Russell, and Jimmy Dean were the headliners on the main stage back then.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Popular Group Set to Play Its Last Show Ever This Week in Minnesota

They've been making music for over 10 years now, but this hugely popular group is ist to possibly play its last show...ever... in Minnesota this week. The Great Minnesota Get-Together has hosted a TON of incredible artists during its Grandstand Series over the years. But something is set to happen this week that might just be a first at the State Fair: the last concert of the popular country group, Florida Georgia Line.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $134 Million

No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $134 million for tonight's drawing. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Powerball...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal

If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

FUN 104

