investing.com
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
investing.com
Tesla Stock Pops as IRA Prompts Analyst to Upgrade to Outperform
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up over 1% in premarket Tuesday after a Wolfe Research analyst upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $360 per share price target. The upgrade move, as well as reiterated Outperform rating on General Motors (NYSE:GM), reflects Wolfe’s raised 2025 U.S. EV penetration...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
investing.com
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
investing.com
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
investing.com
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
DS Smith Rises After Pushing Through Price Hikes in 1Q FY23
Investing.com -- Shares in DS Smith (LON:SMDS) rose on Tuesday after the packaging company said it had enjoyed a strong start to its new fiscal year, successfully passing its rising costs onto customers. "We have started the financial year very strongly, despite the current macro-economic conditions," Chief Executive Miles Roberts...
investing.com
Only major geopolitical problem will stop Porsche IPO, CFO says
BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche will only backtrack on its stock market debut in the event of severe geopolitical problems that would make the importance of a listing fade in comparison, the sports car brand's chief financial officer said on Tuesday. "You never know what will happen regarding geopolitical issues, but if...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
Nigeria, Binance in early-stage talks for crypto-friendly economic zone
The Nigerian government has held a preliminary meeting with crypto exchange Binance to potentially establish a special economic zone aimed at supporting crypto and blockchain-related businesses. According to a Friday post from the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), the authority has held preliminary talks with Binance and technology infrastructure...
investing.com
70% Of Investors Expect A 0.75% Rate Hike In September
Today is a bank holiday for the US and Canada. However, volatility persists. For example, gas prices surged more than 30% over the weekend, and the US Dollar Index reached new price highs. Investors for the day mainly turn their attention to the European gas crisis and the UK’s next Prime Minister.
investing.com
Aussie Sells Off After Interest Rate Hike; Sterling Bounces On UK New Initiative
A GBP130 bln initiative by the new UK government to protect household for the surge in power costs helped lift sterling from 2.5-year lows. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the expected 50 bp rate hike, but the prospect of smaller moves going forward saw the Australian dollar sold through yesterday’s lows. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the third consecutive session yesterday but is mixed today. Japanese markets themselves were mixed, and China, South Korea, and Taiwan advanced. Europe’s STOXX 600 is steadying today after falling by 0.6% yesterday. US futures point to a firm open but are off their earlier highs.
investing.com
Binance to convert users' USD Coin into its own stablecoin
(Reuters) -Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it will automatically convert user balances and new deposits of the stablecoins USD Coin, Pax Dollar and True USD into its own stablecoin, Binance USD. The move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, Binance said in...
investing.com
Back To School: A Few Ideas To Study From The World’s Top Investors
2022 has been one long, painful lesson for investors and traders. Learning from the best is one way to get through it. We use InvestingPro+ to find ideas from the world’s best investors. Back-to-school season is here. As children, college students, and teachers head back to the classroom, it’s...
investing.com
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. BTC price sees new $20K showdown...
investing.com
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
investing.com
Ethereum Classic: “Cheaper Ethereum” Soars As The Merge Enters Home Straight
Ethereum Classic has jumped double-digits amid Merge hype and a new wave of miners joining the network. Ethereum Classic is up 11.5%. The "cheaper Ethereum" is rising as Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake update approaches. Ethereum miners have also flocked to Ethereum Classic, bringing its hashrate to new all-time highs. ETC and Ethereum...
investing.com
Dow Futures Move Higher After 3rd Week of Declines
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher during Monday’s evening trade as major averages remained closed for a public holiday after posting the third consecutive week of declines. By 19:10 ET (23:10 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.2%.
investing.com
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
