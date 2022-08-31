A GBP130 bln initiative by the new UK government to protect household for the surge in power costs helped lift sterling from 2.5-year lows. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the expected 50 bp rate hike, but the prospect of smaller moves going forward saw the Australian dollar sold through yesterday’s lows. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the third consecutive session yesterday but is mixed today. Japanese markets themselves were mixed, and China, South Korea, and Taiwan advanced. Europe’s STOXX 600 is steadying today after falling by 0.6% yesterday. US futures point to a firm open but are off their earlier highs.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO