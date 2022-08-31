Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&RENOVATED two story loft with double height ceilings. 2 beds / 2.5 baths, spacious floor plan with two extended balconies & gorgeous views of the Miami skyline & city (East & West Views). Unit completely upgraded with lots of storage. SECOND BEDROOM ENCLOSED with bathroom & walk-in closet. Building offers a wide array of amenities including a spectacular roof deck, cafe, fitness center and spa, 24h front desk, full security, & more. Walking distance to Brickell City Center, the financial district, Publix,%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034045 Confirmed 9/2/2022)

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO