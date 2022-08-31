Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Related
Taco Real Serves Up Authentic Mexican Food Favorites in Coral Springs
Energizing Mariachi music in the air, hints of fresh cilantro fill the room, and bright, welcoming smiles await customers at Coral Springs’ newest restaurant. Taco Real is a small sit-down restaurant serving traditional Mexican fare at 10315 W Sample Rd next to JD’s Bar & Lounge. After opening...
wlrn.org
$10 billlion MetroCenter plan aims to transform downtown Miami
This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.
sflcn.com
Third Place Coffee Lounge Brings a New Aroma to Boca
BOCA RATON – Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) find your place at The Third Place. Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.95 Million Contemporary Mediterranean Villa in Fort Lauderdale has A Vacation Resort Style Pool with Fountain and Optic Lighting
The Villa in Fort Lauderdale, a luxurious contemporary Mediterranean home overlooking the Coral Ridge Country Club Golf Course with resort style amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 4711 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph McFarlane (Phone:305-244-1266) & Silvana McFarlane (Phone: 954-699-6455) at Reform Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Fort Lauderdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretmiami.com
This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret
Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
miamicurated.com
Eating News – Part 2, Sept.’22
A top new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, place for live music and dinner in Miami Beach, late night summer series at El Tucan supper club, high profile new restaurants on the way, pizza making class, zodiac cocktails, and more in this, Part 2 of Eating News for September. If you missed Part 1, click here.
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
travelexperta.com
4 Things you Should Know Before Moving to Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Florida is famously known as a hub for art, culture, shopping, and exploring the Everglades. And don’t forget the gorgeous beaches, where people love to spend full days relaxing and enjoying the sunny ambiance of the region. It is no wonder that so many people dream of living here, and many actually make it happen. I have listed some details that everyone should know before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In this post, you will learn about moving to Fort Lauderdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sflcn.com
Caribbean Culture Fest Serves More Musical Flavor In Miramar
MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Cultural Events presented by Madame Gougousse returns with an out-of-this-earth flavorful talents. Caribbean Culture Fest Organizer, Staff, and Team have opened the box office with a line-up of artists preparing to hit the CCF Stage. This year expect to enjoy a festival with more Musical...
secretmiami.com
An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery
What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
DOG PROBLEM CONTINUES IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL
BOCA RUDETON! Dog Off Leash Runs In Nordstrom… Hairy Dog Near Cashmere Suits In Saks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Town Center Mall continues its self-inflicted injury of letting customers bring dogs and other animals into the facility. As stores struggle to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Signs point to cooling of South Florida's red-hot real estate market
FORT LAUDERDALE - There are signs South Florida's red hot real estate market is cooling. Not as many houses have sold in the last few months and inventory is up, and since interest rates started rising, prospective buyers are not as plentiful. Gisela Leguizamon just put her Northwest Fort Lauderdale home up for sale."I do love this neighborhood but my husband passed away a year ago and it's hard for me to stay here," she said. She's asking $600,000 for the nearly 1,300-square-foot home that sits on a canal.But will it sell? In her neighborhood, there are several other houses for sale.We saw...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
miami.edu
60 SW 13th St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&RENOVATED two story loft with double height ceilings. 2 beds / 2.5 baths, spacious floor plan with two extended balconies & gorgeous views of the Miami skyline & city (East & West Views). Unit completely upgraded with lots of storage. SECOND BEDROOM ENCLOSED with bathroom & walk-in closet. Building offers a wide array of amenities including a spectacular roof deck, cafe, fitness center and spa, 24h front desk, full security, & more. Walking distance to Brickell City Center, the financial district, Publix,%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034045 Confirmed 9/2/2022)
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
calleochonews.com
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
Miami New Times
Miami Beach Workers Suspended, Fired After Coach Drowns at Youth Center
The drowning death of a City of Miami Beach employee has sent ripples through the community, as his family pleads for transparency and the city seeks to clean house at the recreation center where the tragedy struck. The city confirmed today that a seasonal lifeguard at the Scott Rakow Youth...
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 3