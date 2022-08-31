Read full article on original website
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
KTVL
Have you seen 46-year-old Jeannie Patterson?
Cave Junction. Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 46-year-old Jeannie M Patterson. Patterson was last seen on approximately August 31 in the area of N. Boundary Ave in Cave Junction. She left the area on foot with some belongings, but it is unknown where Patterson was traveling to.
