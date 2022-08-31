Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Ethereum Staking Pools: Who Runs the Largest Ones?
One DeFi staking pool and three centralized crypto exchanges account for almost two-thirds of ETH securing the network ahead of the merge. Ethereum staking pools have been a popular, if somewhat contentious, way for investors without the funds or know-how to get in on network validator rewards. And there’s been...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Domain Names Top NFTs as Most Traded Asset on OpenSea
A spike in sales catapults ENS domains to the top of the charts as the merge draws near. ENS domains have taken the top spot as the number one collection on the NFT marketplace OpenSea. Driven by a 170% jump in sales over the past 24 hours, the Ethereum Name Service flipped the Bored Ape Yacht Club in seven-day volume.
decrypt.co
Binance Pulling Support of USDC, Converting Several Stablecoins to BUSD
The largest cryptocurrency exchange will consolidate competing assets into its native Binance stablecoin. Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, announced today that it would begin auto-converting existing and new deposits of USDC, USDP, and TUSD stablecoins into its native BUSD—effectively delisting three rival stablecoins. The company says...
decrypt.co
What Are Fan Tokens? Crypto Assets That Give Fans a Voice
Sports teams and bands are forging closer connections with their die-hard fans using crypto tokens. Here’s how they work. The relationship between fans and the object of their affection—be it a sports team or a band—has traditionally been something of a one-way street. Fans buy tickets and merchandise, the team or band rakes in the cash.
NFL・
decrypt.co
DeFi Project Lido Finance Rose 20% Last Week Ahead of Ethereum Merge
The token powering Ethereum staking service Lido Finance has enjoyed a heady rise over the past week, jumping from $1.60 to nearly $2 today. Holders of Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, have seen their holdings grow by over 20% in the past week. Since last Monday, LDO has risen...
decrypt.co
Forget About DeFi Summer: NFT Autumn is Arriving
While we’ve all heard the well-trod mantra that “bear markets are for builders,” until very recently, it felt like hardly anyone in crypto was building anything very interesting these days. All the NFT drops have used the same old recycled concepts. DeFi still hasn’t recovered from the...
decrypt.co
LG Electronics Launches New NFT Marketplace ‘LG Art Labs’
The electronics giant has launched its own NFT marketplace—the second South Korean television manufacturing titan to do so this year. South Korean electronics company LG has just launched its own new NFT marketplace, dubbed “LG Art Labs,” available from today to all US LG television owners running webOS 5.0.
