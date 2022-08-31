Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Labor Day weekend begins
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. *Eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed 8 am-4 pm today, as previewed here. *By 7 am today, crews...
westseattleblog.com
7 options for your West Seattle Thursday
(Green bottle fly on blue hydrangea, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – our calendar listing explains how to register.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Casting call’ for community video
(WSB photo from last week’s media tour of bridge) 16 days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on September 18th, two and a half years after its sudden shutdown. As previously noted, no giant party – but the reconnection will be celebrated and commemorated in other ways. This one has a role for you, if you’re interested: The “West Seattle Best Seattle” community coalition would like to invite you to be part of a video shoot. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
OVER WEST SEATTLE: State Patrol plane flying loops
In the past few minutes we’ve had multiple inquiries about a plane circling the Pigeon Point area. It’s since moved on, but a little research revealed it’s a plane we’ve seen/heard in similar circumstances before. That’s a Flightradar24 screengrab showing the loops and circles the plane,...
westseattleblog.com
REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank
Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.
Eastern Progress
Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge
(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: How one business is counting down
Her business is at 4235 W. Marginal. Meantime, SDOT reiterated again this week that they’re still on track for the announced September 18th reopening. As of last week’s media tour, they hadn’t set an exact time, probably early in the morning. RLV September 1, 2022 (11:42 am)
westseattleblog.com
Chief Sealth IHS & West Seattle HS football openers, Skylark’s spelling bee, more for your Friday
(Port cranes in this morning’s fog, photographed by Kevin Freitas @kevinfreitas) RETURN OF THE BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Alki Elementary (59th/Stevens) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!
seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Still a chance for success in ‘Great West Seattle Float Hunt’
Two weeks after “The Great West Seattle Float Hunt” was launched by the volunteers behind the West Seattle Best Seattle efforts celebrating the peninsula’s businesses as the bridge reopening nears, more than a dozen custom glass floats remain hidden and waiting. That’s the latest today from organizers. Specifically, they say, 15 of the original 50 floats have yet to be found – 8 are indoors, 7 are outdoors, and the only area NOT to look is Alki – they say people have found all the floats hidden there. Here’s our original report with basic details, if you’re just jumping in on this now. The floats are all locally made – hand-blown by Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park – and about 4.25″ in diameter,
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: High Point – September 2, 2022 5:47 pm
We found this dog running in the street by Highpoint Community center. No collar. Appears to be an older dog and male. 206-914-6634.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Delridge – September 2, 2022 4:57 pm
Lost dog found in west Seattle on Delridge Way near pearls tea and coffee. Finding a shelter to take him to. Has chip but petlink cannot find the #.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Labor Day Friday, plus weekend alerts
*As previewed here, the Spokane Street Viaduct’s eastbound lanes will close 8 am-4 pm Saturday. *SDOT plans to mark two intersections 9 pm tonight to 7 am Saturday:. -1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted.
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
New rules put Puget Sound’s urban trees in private hands
Because the majority of the region’s trees are in residential neighborhoods, responsibility for maintaining canopy coverage is shifting to homeowners. Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First day of September
9:40 PM: Two-car crash reported at Highland Park Way/2nd, possible injuries. Police and fire are responding. 9:56 AM: And a crash on NB 509 at Kenyon. Sunny, 80s predicted again. BACK TO SCHOOL. Today’s the first day for 1st through 12th graders in Highline Public Schools immediately to our south....
