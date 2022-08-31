ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Labor Day weekend begins

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. *Eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed 8 am-4 pm today, as previewed here. *By 7 am today, crews...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

7 options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Green bottle fly on blue hydrangea, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – our calendar listing explains how to register.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Casting call’ for community video

(WSB photo from last week’s media tour of bridge) 16 days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on September 18th, two and a half years after its sudden shutdown. As previously noted, no giant party – but the reconnection will be celebrated and commemorated in other ways. This one has a role for you, if you’re interested: The “West Seattle Best Seattle” community coalition would like to invite you to be part of a video shoot. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

OVER WEST SEATTLE: State Patrol plane flying loops

In the past few minutes we’ve had multiple inquiries about a plane circling the Pigeon Point area. It’s since moved on, but a little research revealed it’s a plane we’ve seen/heard in similar circumstances before. That’s a Flightradar24 screengrab showing the loops and circles the plane,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
City
Lincoln, WA
westseattleblog.com

REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank

Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.
SEATTLE, WA
Eastern Progress

Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge

(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: How one business is counting down

Her business is at 4235 W. Marginal. Meantime, SDOT reiterated again this week that they’re still on track for the announced September 18th reopening. As of last week’s media tour, they hadn’t set an exact time, probably early in the morning. RLV September 1, 2022 (11:42 am)
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
seattleschild.com

Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle

NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Still a chance for success in ‘Great West Seattle Float Hunt’

Two weeks after “The Great West Seattle Float Hunt” was launched by the volunteers behind the West Seattle Best Seattle efforts celebrating the peninsula’s businesses as the bridge reopening nears, more than a dozen custom glass floats remain hidden and waiting. That’s the latest today from organizers. Specifically, they say, 15 of the original 50 floats have yet to be found – 8 are indoors, 7 are outdoors, and the only area NOT to look is Alki – they say people have found all the floats hidden there. Here’s our original report with basic details, if you’re just jumping in on this now. The floats are all locally made – hand-blown by Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park – and about 4.25″ in diameter,
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Tavern#Pub#Piano#Lrb Photo#Delridge Library Lrb#Loc L Barley Vine Lrb#Kundalini Yoga
KOMO News

Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Labor Day Friday, plus weekend alerts

*As previewed here, the Spokane Street Viaduct’s eastbound lanes will close 8 am-4 pm Saturday. *SDOT plans to mark two intersections 9 pm tonight to 7 am Saturday:. -1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
InvestigateWest

New rules put Puget Sound’s urban trees in private hands

Because the majority of the region’s trees are in residential neighborhoods, responsibility for maintaining canopy coverage is shifting to homeowners. Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First day of September

9:40 PM: Two-car crash reported at Highland Park Way/2nd, possible injuries. Police and fire are responding. 9:56 AM: And a crash on NB 509 at Kenyon. Sunny, 80s predicted again. BACK TO SCHOOL. Today’s the first day for 1st through 12th graders in Highline Public Schools immediately to our south....
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy