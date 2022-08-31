ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 companies will help NASA build vertical solar arrays for the moon

By Tariq Malik
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1Gm5_0hcikSUe00

NASA has tapped three companies to help develop new solar arrays to power Artemis missions to the moon by astronauts and robots.

The space agency this month awarded a total of $19.4 million to the companies Astrobotic Technology, Honeybee Robotics and Lockheed Martin to develop vertical solar arrays that can power equipment for Artemis program astronauts or robotic systems on the moon .

"These prototypes will provide promising solutions for reliable power sources on the moon , which are key to the success of almost anything we do on the surface," Niki Werkheiser, director of technology maturation in NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in an Aug. 23 statement . "This exciting effort plays a critical role that will quite literally help power our Artemis exploration in the uniquely challenging environment of the moon's South Pole ."

NASA's Artemis program aims to return astronaut to the moon by 2025, build a Gateway space station around the moon and test lunar habitats, rovers and gear that astronauts could be used for trips to Mars . To do that, astronauts and their robotic helpers will need deployable solar arrays designed to extend upward to catch the sunlight in the dusty lunar environment.

"The vertical orientation and height of these new designs will help prevent loss of power at the lunar poles where the sun does not rise very far above the horizon," NASA wrote in the statement. "When the sun is low on the horizon, the moon's terrain can block some of its light, keeping it from reaching solar arrays that are low to the ground. By placing the solar arrays on tall masts, these designs allow for uninterrupted light and therefore produce more power."

Lockheed Martin of Littleton, Colorado will receive $7 million of the NASA solar array funds in the new agreement. Astrobotic of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Honeybee Robotics of Brooklyn, New York will each receive $6.2 million, NASA has said. All three companies were part of a group of five firms NASA picked in 2021 to begin developing lunar solar arrays.

The new funds are to be used to build and test prototypes of mast-mounted solar arrays so that one can be deployed at the moon's south pole "near the end of this decade," NASA wrote.

"The designs must remain stable on sloped terrain and be resistant to abrasive lunar dust, all while minimizing both mass and stowed volume to aid in the system’s delivery to the lunar surface," NASA wrote in a description.

The solar array contracts are part of NASA's  Vertical Solar Array Technology project designed to support long-term surface operations on the moon.

Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit — here's what to expect and why it's important

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Jack Burns, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado BoulderNASA's Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022 but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines....
Space.com

Catch the moon near the claws of the Scorpius constellation Friday

See the moon shine near the claws of the Scorpius constellation just after dusk Friday night (Sept. 2). The nearly half-illuminated moon rises tonight in the southwestern sky. It will appear near the row of small white stars that form the claws of Scorpius, which, from top to bottom, includes Jabbah or Nu Scorpii, Graffias or Acrab, Dschubba, Pi Scorpii, and Rho Scorpii.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA astronaut Leland Melvin teaches kids about the James Webb Space Telescope

The retired astronaut and NFL player is running a class about the James Webb Space Telescope online. NASA astronaut Leland Melvin has another educational mission. The retired space shuttle astronaut aims to educate kids about the James Webb Space Telescope in an interactive class launching Tuesday (Sept. 6) on Varsity Tutors (opens in new tab). The class is aimed at kids between Grades 2 and 7 and is 45 minutes long.
NFL
Space.com

Solar Orbiter to look at Venus' magnetic field as it swings by the planet

"It is very interesting 'bonus science' enabled by Solar Orbiter's orbit design." The sun-studying Solar Orbiter spacecraft will swing by Venus on Saturday (Sept. 3) and gather bonus observations of our neighbor planet's mysterious magnetic field. The Solar Orbiter mission, led by the European Space Agency (ESA), is already capturing...
ASTRONOMY
