ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is targeting having contract extension talks with team 'soon'

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLkhx_0hciit3j00
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Although the prospect of the Raiders tabling an extension to 2023 surfaced during the offseason, Darren Waller is now with Drew Rosenhaus. The powerful agent said the plan is to hammer out a deal as soon as possible, via ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter).

After leaving Klutch Sports recently, Waller signed with Rosenhaus on Wednesday. This notable representation switch could push this matter to a front-burner item for the Raiders, who have already done a few big-ticket extensions this offseason. Waller’s current contract has been out of step with his value for a while; the Pro Bowl tight end appears to be taking action.

A $16M-per-year contract has been floated during Waller’s talks with the Raiders, though extension conversations are not believed to have progressed too far. Two years remain on Waller’s current contract, one that has — in terms of AAV — dropped to 17th among tight ends. The veteran pass catcher is tied to $6.25M base salaries in 2022 and 2023.

Despite changing regimes this offseason, the Raiders paid Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby. Renfrow is now tied to a $16M-per-year deal — more than double Waller’s $7.6M-AAV accord. Waller signed his deal back in 2019, when he was in the process of crafting a belated breakout after substance-abuse issues nearly derailed his career. But the tight end market has changed considerably since then, with George Kittle and Travis Kelce pushing it past $14M on average. Kittle’s $15MM-per-year deal tops the market.

It is understandable why Waller would not want to wait until 2023 for a new deal to come to pass. After trading away Amari Cooper and seeing their Antonio Brown deal combust before the mercurial superstar played a game in Oakland, the Raiders relied on Waller for years. The Jon Gruden-era reclamation project rewarded the team by producing back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons — a feat few tight ends in NFL history have accomplished. Far less acclaimed tight ends have passed him on the market, with David Njoku‘s $13.7M-AAV Browns deal being the most notable example.

Waller will also turn 30 in September and is coming off a season in which an ankle injury forced him to miss extensive time down the stretch. With Waller dealing with a hamstring malady now, the Raiders could also exercise caution and force Waller to prove his value in a new offense. It will be interesting to see how the parties proceed here, as this now appears to be an issue that will not wait until 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to sign T Jason Peters

Days after Jason Peters‘ Cowboys visit, the parties agreed to terms. The 40-year-old left tackle will continue his career in Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (via Twitter). The former Bears, Eagles and Bills blocker will come in to fill the void left by Tyron Smith‘s injury. This will...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
George Kittle
Person
Adam Schefter
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders to waive former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood

The Raiders are bailing on the Alex Leatherwood experiment after one season. Despite going in the 2021 first round, Leatherwood will be waived Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. A surprise pick at the time, Leatherwood did not do much to impress either of the two Raiders regimes to come...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Steelers expected to retain QB Mason Rudolph

Rather than move Rudolph for a draft pick, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac notes the team’s intention is to hang onto him. One season, on a $3M base salary, remains on the extension Rudolph signed in April 2021. A couple of teams have made inquiries, per The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, but they have not swayed the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Jon Gruden#American Football#Espn Com#Klutch Sports#Aav
Pro Football Rumors

Stephon Gilmore: Relationship with Patriots 'reached a point of no return'

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is playing with his fourth team after a short stint in Carolina. He started in Buffalo before signing with the Patriots. New England traded the two-time All-Pro midseason for only a sixth-round draft pick in return. Gilmore was injured at the time, but the compensation the Patriots received never made a ton of sense. Recently, though, Gilmore elaborated on the situation that deteriorated in New England, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dak Prescott only quarterback listed on Cowboys' initial 53-man roster

The Cowboys were extremely relieved to see quarterback Dak Prescott return for a full season last year after only playing five games in 2020. Still, the 29-year-old’s prolonged absence two years ago instilled a sense of importance in the backup quarterback job for Dallas. This year, the No. 2 passer for the Cowboys will be Cooper Rush, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals claim OL Max Scharping, two others off waivers

The Bengals have made some notable additions in the aftermath of Tuesday’s roster cutdowns. Per the waiver wire, they have claimed tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Asiasi came to New England with significant expectations, given his draft status and the organization’s success...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins, DB Justin Bethel agree to deal

Although Justin Bethel has turned his talents on special teams into a lengthy NFL career, he did not make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this year. But another AFC East team will provide an opportunity. Bethel is signing with the Dolphins. As a vested veteran, Bethel bypassed the waiver process...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins to cut WRs Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

The Dolphins cut both on Tuesday, per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter and NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter links). Miami’s trade inquiries did not fall entirely on deaf ears, at least in Williams’ case. Multiple teams reached out about the former UDFA, Pelissero adds. But he can now be obtained via waiver claim.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens to release veteran S Tony Jefferson

The safety position has seen plenty of turnover this offseason in Baltimore; Marcus Williams was the team’s top free agent signing, and the Ravens used the first of their two Day 1 selections on Kyle Hamilton in the draft. Those two, along with incumbent Chuck Clark, left Jefferson a narrow path to an initial roster spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to release S Anthony Harris

After cutting Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles are moving on from their other experienced safety. The team is releasing Anthony Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Harris started for the team last season and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $2.5M this offseason, but a recent report indicated he might not be safe. The Eagles guaranteed Harris just $1M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Texans waive G Max Scharping

Not long after trading a 2020 second-round pick to the Vikings, the Texans are moving on from a 2019 Round 2 choice. Max Scharping is being waived, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson tweets. This move comes after an effort to trade the fourth-year guard, per ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (on Twitter). Scharping,...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Titans give star RB Derrick Henry $2M raise for 2022

Derrick Henry will collect a bit more money than expected this season. The Titans authorized a $2M raise for the two-time rushing champion, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Tennessee is taking $2M off Henry’s 2023 salary, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk (on Twitter), bumping his 2022 wages from $12M to $14M. Thursday’s agreement does not change Henry’s contractual timeline, however. Henry remains signed through the 2023 season, but this deal bumps him to the top of the running backs list for 2022 cash, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler adds (via Twitter).
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy