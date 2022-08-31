Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling
Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Do You Know ALICE?
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Citrus County for over 25 years, it’s that this community is as special and rare as they come. The roots run deep – nowhere in the world will you find another place like it. It’s a place where you hardly meet a stranger, and everywhere you go, you’re sure to run into an old friend.
Villages Daily Sun
Family opens door to a brighter future
Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”
Champion of the Community
The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
villages-news.com
Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up
The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville siblings reflect on lives of sacrifice and fortitude
BROOKSVILLE — When you ask the DeLaine siblings what they did for fun as kids, their responses are nearly identical. “What fun?” they ask in retort. Then they chuckle and pause while they think, before mentioning fishing. Each can recall enjoying fishing as kids when they had the time, which was a luxury they were rarely afforded.
Cattleman, farmer to be honored
Terry Teuton comes from a long line of farmers and ranchers in Marion County. He was born here, grew up here and has been involved in the agricultural community his whole life. In November, he will be honored for his labors, expertise and service when he is inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
villages-news.com
Labor Day holiday will alter trash pickup for some residents of The Villages
The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.
Villages Daily Sun
Villagers starting first responders dragon boat team
After leading dragon boat teams for more than 14 years in The Villages, Bob Kane’s new mission is to start all-first responder and all-veteran dragon boat teams. The retired New York firefighter, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and coach of the Sparta 70 dragon boat team wants to give those groups another way to bond through one of the community’s most popular water sports.
suncoastnews.com
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy
With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of a two-day event for the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo on Friday. The event is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. but gates are open at 5:30. Tickets for children are $25 but if they...
WCJB
Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community was the perfect way to end the month. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
WESH
12 families displaced after tree falls, damages Ocala apartment building
Twelve families are displaced after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue said they responded to the call at Saddleworth Green Apartments Saturday night and saw a large tree resting on one of the buildings. Ocala Police Department, the Building Inspector and Ocala Electric Utilities also responded.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter County manufacturing is in demand
Demand was so high at Crevalle Boats last summer that staff couldn't keep up. "I couldn't build boats as fast as they were selling,” said Chad Jaros, vice president of sales and customer service at the boat manufacturing company in Wildwood. That momentum has stayed steady for Crevalle and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County’s population growth threatening local wildlife
The current population boom is alarming to me as a conservationist. I see vacant lots, fields, and forests being knocked down to accommodate construction. Does anyone care about what happens to the local wildlife?. I’ve seen endangered gopher turtles fleeing into the streets, endangered pileated woodpeckers leaving their nests, etc....
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
