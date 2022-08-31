ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling

Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Do You Know ALICE?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Citrus County for over 25 years, it’s that this community is as special and rare as they come. The roots run deep – nowhere in the world will you find another place like it. It’s a place where you hardly meet a stranger, and everywhere you go, you’re sure to run into an old friend.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Family opens door to a brighter future

Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Champion of the Community

The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
Local
Florida Society
villages-news.com

Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up

The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville siblings reflect on lives of sacrifice and fortitude

BROOKSVILLE — When you ask the DeLaine siblings what they did for fun as kids, their responses are nearly identical. “What fun?” they ask in retort. Then they chuckle and pause while they think, before mentioning fishing. Each can recall enjoying fishing as kids when they had the time, which was a luxury they were rarely afforded.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Cattleman, farmer to be honored

Terry Teuton comes from a long line of farmers and ranchers in Marion County. He was born here, grew up here and has been involved in the agricultural community his whole life. In November, he will be honored for his labors, expertise and service when he is inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Labor Day holiday will alter trash pickup for some residents of The Villages

The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Independent Living#Budgeting#Charity#Voc#Marion
Villages Daily Sun

Villagers starting first responders dragon boat team

After leading dragon boat teams for more than 14 years in The Villages, Bob Kane’s new mission is to start all-first responder and all-veteran dragon boat teams. The retired New York firefighter, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and coach of the Sparta 70 dragon boat team wants to give those groups another way to bond through one of the community’s most popular water sports.
THE VILLAGES, FL
suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy

With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
LECANTO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCJB

Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WESH

12 families displaced after tree falls, damages Ocala apartment building

Twelve families are displaced after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue said they responded to the call at Saddleworth Green Apartments Saturday night and saw a large tree resting on one of the buildings. Ocala Police Department, the Building Inspector and Ocala Electric Utilities also responded.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter County manufacturing is in demand

Demand was so high at Crevalle Boats last summer that staff couldn't keep up. "I couldn't build boats as fast as they were selling,” said Chad Jaros, vice president of sales and customer service at the boat manufacturing company in Wildwood. That momentum has stayed steady for Crevalle and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy