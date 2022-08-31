Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO