J R
5d ago
I look at this group and think, wow another group of Welfare recipients. Only wish they could actually do the job they were hired to do
3
thestand.org
Free, fair elections are under attack—at work
This Labor Day, union-busting by Starbucks and Amazon have made Seattle the epicenter of shameful efforts to undermine workplace democracy. We must hold them accountable. (Sept. 5, 2022) — Given Seattle’s reputation as a progressive city, you might be surprised that the city has become a testing ground for baseless allegations of voter fraud to undermine confidence in fair elections. Here, it’s an effort to subvert democracy not in our government, but in our workplaces.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley up 17 points in latest polling
SEATTLE, Wash., September 3, 2022—According to a Trafalgar Group poll, Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley has made a tremendous polling gain to be within striking distance of her Democratic challenger Senator Patty Murray (D-WA). Republican polling firm, Trafalgar Group, released results from a survey of 1,087 likely General Election voters...
Seattle rocked by deadliest month in recent history in wake of defund police movement
Seattle notched its deadliest month in recent history this August and is on track to set a 25-year record high in fatal shootings, according to police. "This is one of our highest years, and we are on pace to exceed the last two years, and this has been a concerning trend," Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said last week of fatal shootings in the city, according to King 5. "We are passing our 25-year high that happened just two years ago."
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington
One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
q13fox.com
Saturday update on wildfires burning across Washington state
Saturday update on wildfires burning across Washington state. Fire danger in Western Washington is low as of this writing.
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
1 dead, 9 missing after plane crashes in waters north of Seattle
One person is dead and nine are missing after a float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay in Washington's Puget Sound, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. There were 10 people, including one child, aboard the plane, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said it received a report about...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
