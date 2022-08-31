ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Southwestern Pennsylvania wins $62.7M ‘Build Back Better’ federal grant for robotics projects

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region has been selected to receive $62.7 million in federal funding as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It’s just one of 21 locations around the country that won such funding, which the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative — the 11-county represented receiver of the funds — hopes to use for five grant-funding projects involving robotics-related developments.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability

Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations

A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Advertising#Housing Authority#Rfp Rfq Rfi Rrb
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey says plan to address people experiencing homelessness could come next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said a plan to address people experiencing homelessness in the city could come as early as next week.The city and county have been pursuing a long-range plan to address homelessness, but Pittsburgh City Council and people experiencing homelessness say more immediate action is needed. One man and his fiancé have been living on the Allegheny River Trail in an encampment for two months. Someone recently looted their tent and a well-meaning resident gave them a new one. But this is not where they want to be.KDKA's Andy Sheehan:  "It's not safe out here?"The man: "No,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier’s ‘Men of Excellence’ ceremony back at full strength

COURIER MEN OF EXCELLENCE CLASS OF 2021 HONOREES ALLAN FRANCETTE, THOMAS BURLEY. Come to think of it, it’s been a while since 50 African American men from the Pittsburgh area were in one room, being honored for their collective talents and accomplishments. February 22, 2019—more than three years ago—was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5

Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy