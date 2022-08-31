Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Region Wins Share of $1 Billion Through the Build Back Better Challenge
Southwestern Pennsylvania has won $62.7 million from a competitive federal grant program — and it’s going to help businesses invest in robotics and other tech startups around the Pittsburgh region. The funding, part of $1 billion allocated by President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Challenge” through the U.S....
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
Southwestern Pennsylvania wins $62.7M ‘Build Back Better’ federal grant for robotics projects
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region has been selected to receive $62.7 million in federal funding as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It’s just one of 21 locations around the country that won such funding, which the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative — the 11-county represented receiver of the funds — hopes to use for five grant-funding projects involving robotics-related developments.
Pa. company wants to build second fracking waste injection well in Pittsburgh suburb
Residents who say a first well polluted groundwater oppose EPA permit. A Westmoreland County company is asking the EPA to approve a second fracking waste injection well in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum. It would be a few hundred feet from a controversial injection well the company began operating last year.
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
pittsburghgreenstory.com
Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability
Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
City of Pittsburgh and residents prepare for large crowds during Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh had to prepare for a huge influx of people visiting the area to see the return of the Backyard Brawl. Fans took to the North Shore hours before parking lots were open to tailgate and enjoy the first day of the city’s Rib Fest.
Mayor Ed Gainey says plan to address people experiencing homelessness could come next week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said a plan to address people experiencing homelessness in the city could come as early as next week.The city and county have been pursuing a long-range plan to address homelessness, but Pittsburgh City Council and people experiencing homelessness say more immediate action is needed. One man and his fiancé have been living on the Allegheny River Trail in an encampment for two months. Someone recently looted their tent and a well-meaning resident gave them a new one. But this is not where they want to be.KDKA's Andy Sheehan: "It's not safe out here?"The man: "No,...
Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Courier’s ‘Men of Excellence’ ceremony back at full strength
COURIER MEN OF EXCELLENCE CLASS OF 2021 HONOREES ALLAN FRANCETTE, THOMAS BURLEY. Come to think of it, it’s been a while since 50 African American men from the Pittsburgh area were in one room, being honored for their collective talents and accomplishments. February 22, 2019—more than three years ago—was...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Pittsburgh senior warns about P2P app scams: ‘These people are getting away with this’
PITTSBURGH — At age 72, Aurelia Costigan doesn’t do any online banking and rarely even shops online. So, when the Pittsburgh woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be from her bank about supposed suspicious charges on her account, she believed him when he said that Zelle could be used to fix the problem.
Target 11 sources: As many as 100 Pittsburgh officers failed new firearms test
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
Show time: Local teen equestrian jumping to new heights
Bridget Hickton mounts her beautiful horse, Russell. She leads the animal to the ring. Together they take the jumps so eloquently — it’s almost as if they are flying. “I am an animal person, and I believe you can communicate with pets,” said Hickton, an equestrian. “I love this horse.”
John Fetterman talks stroke recovery, debate possibilities and status of Oz campaign
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The race to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate is still within five points. A recent poll from Susquehanna Polling and Research shows John Fetterman at 49% and Dr. Mehmet Oz at 44%. With just over two months to the election, we are seeing more...
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Trash piling up after Pitt students return to Oakland, prompting neighbor complaints
PITTSBURGH — With Pitt students back in Oakland for the fall semester, trash is piling up in front of some off-campus houses where they live. Neighbors are pleading with them to clean up the boxes, beer cans and mattresses on yards and sidewalks. “I walk a lot. I’m retired....
